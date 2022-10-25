Black smoke on Leupp Road as fire continues to burn at U Pick It salvage yard east of Flagstaff

U Pick It, an automotive scrap yard East of Flagstaff, is open today --albeit in a limited capacity -- after plumes of black smoke rose from the center of the yard on Leupp Road Monday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire that was reported around 2 p.m. Monday.

A pile of scrap had caught fire -- scrap made up of automotive parts, many of which contained or were exposed to flammable chemicals. An employee speculated that a gas tank might have been the source of ignition for the fire, but confirmed that no vehicles were engulfed by the blaze, only vehicle parts.

Because fire crews can’t be certain of what kinds of materials are fueling the scrap fire, they told the Arizona Daily Sun they’re proceeding with caution. A number of small explosions did occur Monday, likely the result of unknown chemical compounds or accelerants that are often present in automotive scrap yards.

A crew from Summit Fire Engine No. 31 on today morning returned to the U Pick It to continue to monitor and keep the fire contained. Fire crews and a county tender shuttle have been monitoring the fire around the clock and will continue to work on quenching it until the embers are out, a process that might take days.

The flames, according to Summit Fire, are essentially contained.

Monday night neighbors were advised to shelter in place. The black smoke generated by the fire posed air quality concerns that were expected to lift some time today.

A U Pick It employee explained the smoke is affecting business.

“It’s going to be a rough couple of days,” he said.

Anyone who visits the yard might need to wear a mask because of the smoke.

U Pick It ordinarily buys scrap and old cars for cash. Then they help customers search through their used inventory to find and remove the vehicle parts they need. It’s a bring-your-own tools experience and one the business seems to hope to offer again soon. For now, they’re not buying any scrap, and parking is limited to accommodate fire crews.