Bittersweet ‘Nutcracker’ from Canyon Dance highlights Tchaikovsky’s classic through modern lens

The dancers bounce and glide to the familiar holiday music. Smiles play out on their faces as they rehearse for their performance in a space that is no longer home.

The director of the performance, Gina Darlington, also looks on with a smile, but the smile has a tinge of sadness.

Yet, the show must go on, because audiences, now more than ever, need an enjoyable experience with a holiday message that “dreams can come true.”

On Friday and Saturday, for three performances, Canyon Movement Company will perform “Highlights of The Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet.” The performances will feature exerpts of the Flagstaff classic, now in its 16th year. Audiences will see all the favorite dances of the company’s adult and teen dancers and guest artists.

“We have a whole crew with new dancers and a lot of enthusiasm,” said Darlington, who is executive director of Canyon Movement Company and Canyon Dance Academy. “(Audiences) will have an enjoyable experience where they can be immersed in the essence of the holiday and the ‘Nutcracker.’”

The performance makes a modern-dance interpretation of the holiday ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. In the story, a girl, Clara, is coming of age, and she dreams of magical places and possibilities of for the future when a gift she is given – a nutcracker soldier – comes to life and defeats evil.

The Flagstaff performance offers a version interpreted through modern dance and the inclusion of different ethnicities, Darlington said, adding there will be Ukranian folk dance, Spanish dance and more.

A narrator will help the dancers tell Clara’s story to the audience, and ages of the dancers range from 7 to 60, Darlington said.

The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be too much for the studio, Darlington said. The studio was sold to another dance company and Canyon Dance Academy ceased operations in August, according to the CMC website. Darlington was quick to add that the nonprofit, Canyon Movement Company, will continue to exist and will continue to produce dance performances for the community.

For people who may be reticent to attend the performances in observance of COVID safety concerns, Darlington said there will be a live-steam dress rehearsal on Thursday. To attend, visit the CMC website.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Darlington said of the “Nutcracker” performances. “But change is good. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Darlington said she believes art heals people.

“It lets people escape the negative things in their personal lives, in the world like now,” Darlington said.

She recalled a conversation with a friend who lived in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack. The question arose: Was it still worth it to make art? The answer: Absolutely. Even more so.

“Dancing is the closest thing to magic,” Darlington said. “Clara represents the innocence and imagination of childhood and a belief in miracles that is rekindled at Christmas. Clara’s message is that dreams can come true.”

As part of the holiday performances, CMC members and cast are also presenting a lecture and demonstration for local school students as part of the company’s community outreach and educational programs.

The performance is supported by the City of Flagstaff, Creative Flagstaff, the Arizona Community Foundation, the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0