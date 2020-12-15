Bill Williams Mountain forest restoration complete

The first phase of steep slope treatment on Bill Williams Mountain is being completed, with the successful thinning of 300 acres of dense standing trees and removal of dead and down trees on the mountain located just outside of the City of Williams. Workers used ground-based, helicopter and hand thinning operations.

The Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project is a collaboration between Coconino County, the National Forest Foundation (NFF), Kaibab National Forest, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and private partners. The goal is to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire and post-wildfire flooding in this critical area. Studies show that forest restoration treatments could reduce the potential for active crown fire on the mountain from 61% to 18%.

Approximately 120 cords of wood from the project area were transported to Navajo and Hopi communities as part of the Wood for Life tribal fuelwood initiative, which connects timber from forest restoration treatments with tribal communities in need firewood for heating, cooking and other uses.