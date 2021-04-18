Bill Packard comes clean on trying to clean up Flagstaff nonprofits

In 1999, the couple’s eldest son, Bill IV, died in a car accident driving on Interstate 17 from Flagstaff to their home in Munds Park. The loss devastated them but, in their grief, they looked outward instead of collapsed inward. They both redoubled their efforts at volunteering.

“It’s remarkable how big the club is when you’ve lost a child,” Bill says. “Everybody who lost (a child) wants to reach out and help you, and we appreciated that. We met people that mourned for a year, folded up their tent. But they didn’t seem to gain anything from doing that. We felt like we had to get back to some normalcy asap.”

Barbara: “(Volunteering) gave me purpose, and I did it in Billy’s name. We had to keep one foot in front of the other because B.J. (their younger son) was only 12. It brought joy to our life, volunteering. We were doing something with our life and that got us up in the morning.”

Bill: “And it gave us a chance to work as equals and work together.”

That first volunteer effort for St. Vincent de Paul Society gave them succor but also opened their eyes to some harsh realities. Bill liked helping people directly volunteering for the society’s Traveler’s Aid program and started getting more involved on the thrift store leadership, attending board meetings because no one else was.