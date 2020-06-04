Bike shops in Flagstaff face challenges keeping up with sales, repairs

Ken Lane has been working a lot more hours than usual lately at Absolute Bikes.
“We are definitely busier than we’ve ever been,” said Lane, the owner of the bike shop located in downtown Flagstaff.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic first started having a heavy impact on the United States, forcing stay-at-home orders, social distancing efforts and major layoffs among other issues, bike shops around the country have been working at full speed. For shops in Flagstaff, a city already filled with cyclists, that means staying busy emptying their sales floor as well facing a daunting amount of repair work.
Lane said "new bike sales are way up," and that it's not easy keeping up with demand, adding that is "because bike shops everywhere are doing really well right now."
From California to New York, bike sales have been on the rise and lines out of the stores are common. Lane, for instance, says he sees his store running 20-25% above average for this time of the year, which is already usually a strong season for bicycle shops. According to a recent CBS News report sourcing a NPD Group study, leisure bicycle sales have seen double- and triple-digit sales increases overall in the U.S.
Getting bikes from distributors isn't the only challenge. Finding good help these days, Lane said, isn't easy, despite the fact that unemployment figures are reaching historic marks.
“We are three weeks out on repair work now, because we are kind of short-handed," Lane said. "We had a few mechanics who essentially laid themselves off at the start of the pandemic and haven’t been back to work. So the people who are working are working as hard as they can and as much as they can.”
Still, he said he'll take on quick repair work, adding that it's the “major repairs" that could take time.
It took a bit of work for Flagstaff resident Darrel Gascon, 48, to find a bicycle he could use for exercise and transportation. Unable to find a new bike that fit him at a shop, he went the used bike route. He said he understands why so many people across the country are pursuing pedaling.
“They don’t want to ride the buses there, either. They have the same feeling I do, they are scared,” Gascon said, noting that he's seen reports that people across the country are back on bikes more than ever.
Gascon ended up going the direction of getting a used bike after struggling to find a new bike in town in one of the shops, which he said all seemed to be running low on stock.
“When I finally decided, ‘Hey, this is the bike I want,' it would be gone,” he said.
That's how searching for a used bike went as well, as Gascon's first attempt was upended by another buyer. But the buyer decided to back out, and Gascon swooped in and purchased the bike.
Lane said he's seeing more new customers lately, and many of them are searching for electronic bikes, aka e-bikes. He also said families are looking to shift gears into riding more for pleasure, a factor that has contributed to the workload in the repair department.
“This is beyond anything we’ve experienced before,” Lane said. “We are seeing lots of bikes that have not been out of the garage for years, and they want them fixed up and ready to ride. And I think people are looking for activities they can do away from other people, but still with their families."
Gascon was used to going to the gym to get his exercise, but COVID-19 led to the temporary closure of where he likes to work out. Even with his gym working to reopen, he said he's not to sure he'll be back on the stationary bike anytime soon.
Gascon already owned a lowrider bicycle, a style of bike not great for long-distance trips. So for him, getting a different style of bike was a win-win of acquiring transportation and finding a way to exercise.
“That’s what it was all about, that’s why I kind of invested in another bike,” he said.
Lane didn't think so many buyers like Gascon would be lining up outside his doors in such numbers. In fact, worries of possible economic struggles that other businesses were facing had concerned him at first. But it's been "completely the opposite."
“We're taking care of people best we can,” he said.
