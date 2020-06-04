Bike shops in Flagstaff face challenges keeping up with sales, repairs

“We are three weeks out on repair work now, because we are kind of short-handed," Lane said. "We had a few mechanics who essentially laid themselves off at the start of the pandemic and haven’t been back to work. So the people who are working are working as hard as they can and as much as they can.”

Still, he said he'll take on quick repair work, adding that it's the “major repairs" that could take time.

It took a bit of work for Flagstaff resident Darrel Gascon, 48, to find a bicycle he could use for exercise and transportation. Unable to find a new bike that fit him at a shop, he went the used bike route. He said he understands why so many people across the country are pursuing pedaling.

“They don’t want to ride the buses there, either. They have the same feeling I do, they are scared,” Gascon said, noting that he's seen reports that people across the country are back on bikes more than ever.

Gascon ended up going the direction of getting a used bike after struggling to find a new bike in town in one of the shops, which he said all seemed to be running low on stock.

“When I finally decided, ‘Hey, this is the bike I want,' it would be gone,” he said.