'Bigs' continue supporting local kids, even during a pandemic

“Now with us not being able to get out into the community it’s even more of a challenge, so just trying to navigate how do we connect with people to let them know hey, we are here, we have kids waiting for a person to spend time with them, is always a challenge, for sure,” she said

Fortunately, BBBSF has been seeing some increased interest in volunteering as a result of its new weekly virtual info sessions, which happen Wednesdays at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. In the last few months, the organization has had about 20 interested volunteers.

Participation in the community mentoring program requires at least a year commitment. Although the school-based mentoring program is not currently enrolling new volunteers, BBBSF’s third program, Step Up, is. This program serves teens who have had some involvement with the Juvenile Justice System and is currently holding all its activities virtually.

“Kids just really need to be connected. They’re at home, they’re doing virtual learning at home either by themselves or with siblings, or they’re only with their parents and they’re not able to get out and do things like they used to do,” Halligan said. “And so kids are really needing someone in their corner and mentors are a great opportunity for the community to connect with kids.”