Big Sky releases spring football schedule, NAU opens at home against Montana

The schedule was likely going to be eight, but Sacramento State opted out of playing in the spring, a move that easily could have played into the change to six games.

Northern Arizona Athletics announced in a press release that potential attendance capacities and game times will be announced at a later date.

No Big Sky team is allowed to play any nonconference games in the spring, according to a release from the Big Sky.

“This spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a press release Wednesday. “This schedule provides consistency by utilizing much of the original fall 2020 slate, flexibility by allowing space for games to be rescheduled, and sensibility by prioritizing regional matchups that minimize travel and expenses.”

As the release noted, the schedule was made to limit travel expenses as much as possible, considering the way the pandemic has financially hit schools across the United States.

Of course the Montana and Portland State games are a bit big travel-wise for those two teams coming to Flagstaff from Montana and Oregon, but with Northern Arizona being so far away from most of the conference, maintaining a schedule full of short trips is hard to do.

