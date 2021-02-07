Big idea: College on a 'micro' scale

Rather, tuition paid by Flagstaff College students will go toward their single course of study, the faculty that will guide them, the austere infrastructure (they will, at the outset, lease a seminar room from Coconino Community College) and community outreach to partner with local businesses and nonprofits to give students internship-type experience in fields ranging from conservation to waste management.

It might be a risky proposition for that first cohort of students taking the plunge at Flagstaff College — Lubarsky and Ford are actively recruiting via high school outreach and targeted social media — but the college’s leaders say the response so far has been positive. They point to their partnership with Coconino Community College as proof that a micro-college can reach into the community for alliances.

Nate Southerland, CCC’s academic and student affairs provost, said his school “provides transfer education to pretty much anywhere our students want to go, so this fits naturally in with what we do.”

But Southerland said he believes there is a place for micro-colleges in the higher-ed universe. He said he was introduced to the concept as a graduate student at the University of Utah, where the president of Deep Springs College, Jack Newell, served as an adjunct professor. (Newell now is on Flagstaff College’s board.)