Big Brothers Big Sisters programs accepting new children

BBBSF programs pair children (Littles) with a positive adult role model or mentor (Big) who spent time together building a relationship to introduce Littles to new experiences, opportunities, and potential. Being a Little can transform the life of a child and research has shown that the shared experiences between Bigs and Littles have a direct and lasting impact on young people’s lives.

Future Littles’ families must plan to live in Flagstaff for a minimum of one year. Girls interested in becoming Little Sisters must be between the ages of 6-15. They may either come from a single-parent home (male or female parent) or a two-parent home. Boys interested in becoming Little Brothers must be between the ages of 7-15. Boys who are matched with a Big Brother must be from a single-parent home with a female head of household. Boys between ages 7-11 can be matched with a Big Sister, if deemed appropriate by the Program Coordinator, if they reside with a male head of household.