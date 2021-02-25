 Skip to main content
Big Brothers Big Sisters programs accepting new children
Big Brothers Big Sisters programs accepting new children

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff

"Little brother" Caiden Vandever, 10, and his "big brother," Rommy Sekhon.

 Larry Hendricks, courtesy

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff (BBBSF) is currently enrolling children in its mentoring programs, which are being offered virtually.

BBBSF programs pair children (Littles) with a positive adult role model or mentor (Big) who spent time together building a relationship to introduce Littles to new experiences, opportunities, and potential. Being a Little can transform the life of a child and research has shown that the shared experiences between Bigs and Littles have a direct and lasting impact on young people’s lives.

Future Littles’ families must plan to live in Flagstaff for a minimum of one year. Girls interested in becoming Little Sisters must be between the ages of 6-15. They may either come from a single-parent home (male or female parent) or a two-parent home. Boys interested in becoming Little Brothers must be between the ages of 7-15. Boys who are matched with a Big Brother must be from a single-parent home with a female head of household. Boys between ages 7-11 can be matched with a Big Sister, if deemed appropriate by the Program Coordinator, if they reside with a male head of household.

Families interested in joining BBBSF can visit www.flagstaffbigs.org or call the BBBSF office at 928-774-0649 and ask to speak with Austin.

