Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff awarded Service Enterprise Certification

To receive the certification, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff completed an extensive assessment, more than 20 hours of training and coaching, as well as an extensive internal planning and change process to better utilize volunteers and help reduce costs. These tasks led to the creation of new onboarding, training and orientation for all the nonprofit’s volunteers.

“Of course we are always looking for caring mentors, ‘Bigs’, to join our mission; and now we are now looking for community members who are willing to share their special skills and talents to support the agency behind the scenes,” said CEO/Executive Director Kelly W. Elliott in a release. “The SEI process opened our eyes to the other side of mentoring, in our day-to-day operations. We found skilled volunteers that could help improve our business operations without having to find the critical funding needed to support that kind of help. We plan to use this certification for years to come to ensure our mission is met and youth, families and volunteers continue to be supported.”