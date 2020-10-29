Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff awarded Service Enterprise Certification

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff has received its certification as a Service Enterprise by Points of Light, an international volunteer service organization, placing it in the top 11% of U.S. nonprofits in volunteer management and organizational performance.
Research suggests that these Service Enterprises outperform peer organizations on all aspects of organizational effectiveness and are more adaptable, sustainable and capable of scaling their work.
To receive the certification, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff completed an extensive assessment, more than 20 hours of training and coaching, as well as an extensive internal planning and change process to better utilize volunteers and help reduce costs. These tasks led to the creation of new onboarding, training and orientation for all the nonprofit’s volunteers.
“Of course we are always looking for caring mentors, ‘Bigs’, to join our mission; and now we are now looking for community members who are willing to share their special skills and talents to support the agency behind the scenes,” said CEO/Executive Director Kelly W. Elliott in a release. “The SEI process opened our eyes to the other side of mentoring, in our day-to-day operations. We found skilled volunteers that could help improve our business operations without having to find the critical funding needed to support that kind of help. We plan to use this certification for years to come to ensure our mission is met and youth, families and volunteers continue to be supported.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.