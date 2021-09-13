Biden issues major disaster declaration for northern Arizona flash flooding

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration Monday after monsoon rains caused a series of flash floods across areas of northern Arizona this summer.

The declaration comes after a bipartisan group of Arizona leaders sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for federal assistance last week.

“The intensity of this monsoon season and anticipated future storms in the region have severely affected communities, with streets where children once played transformed into storm channels by concrete barriers and sandbags. Without federal support, these communities will be unable to recover,” read the letter, signed by both Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and eight members of Arizona’s Congressional delegation.

That included Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who toured areas of east Flagstaff that have been impacted by flooding and spoke with residents on Saturday.

The declaration should open the door to federal funding being made available to the state as well as local and tribal governments, and certain non-profit groups, within Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties that experienced flooding from July 22 to July 24, according to a media release.