Bicycle thefts on the rise in Flagstaff as police count more than 30 since start of August

A surge in bike thefts in Flagstaff has police warning cyclists to be diligent and lock up their rides.

Since Aug. 1, Flagstaff police have investigated 29 reported bicycle thefts. Meanwhile, the NAU Police Department has been investigating an additional eight. According to Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson Odis Brockman, nine of the bikes reported were valued at over $1,000 -- several at over $3,000.

Recovering a single stolen bicycle, not to mention more than 30, is tricky work for police.

“It’s not like a car, where we can just run the license plate from behind and tell if it’s been entered stolen or not,” Brockman said. “A bicycle, you have to say, ‘Can you go ahead and step off the bicycle?’ and then flip it over and look at the serial number. People generally aren’t as willing to let us do that. If they tell us no, a lot of times our option is to thank them and wish them a nice day,” Brockman said.

Even in that example, a victim of theft would need to have their bicycle serial number handy. But not everyone has that information stored or recorded.

The Flagstaff Police Department does have a bike registration program. For a $2 fee, police will take down the serial number and a description of your bicycle so that a theft is easier to report and investigate. Brockman also recommends photographing and taking down your bicycle’s serial number for your own records.

Since the 29 bikes were reported stolen over the past month and a half, police have made arrests -- in a few cases, arresting the same suspect more than once for different crimes.

Still, investigators aren’t sure how best to account for the spike in burglaries.

Brockman said bicycle theft is a great example of a crime of opportunity, and it could in part come down to a rise in opportunities for thieves to seize a high-value item.

“Bikes are easy targets," Brockman said. “Oftentimes they’re left unlocked or locked with really weak, feeble locks. I don’t understand -- sometimes people spend $4,000 on a bike and $20 on a lock. Turn-around is super easy. It’s easy to turn around and sell the components for the bikes, especially the higher-end ones. Those components go for a ton of money on the internet.”

Traditional or coil bike locks are more likely to be cut, Brockman said. He recommends steel “D” locks. He also advises owners of high-value bicycles to consider spending more on security.

In addition to locking up bicycles and moving them inside overnight, Brockman hopes the spree will be ended in part by citizens calling in or reporting incidents of theft when they witness them.

“If you see something, say something. If you’re going down the street and you see somebody cutting a lock on a bicycle, say something. Take the phone out of your pocket and call us. Don’t wait a couple hours and then tell us, or think, ‘Next time I see a police officer, then I’ll let them know.’ It’s too late then,” Brockman said.

In some cases, cycling enthusiasts spend as much on their bikes as one might spend on a used car, or more. In others, a bike might represent a person’s only reliable form of transportation. That’s why Brockman hopes police and diligent citizens will be able to curb the spike in theft.

“Flagstaff is a big bicycling community,” Brockman said. “Let’s all get to the bottom of this, let’s stop these guys. And above all, don’t make yourself an easy target. Get as good of a lock as you can afford.”