Beware the haunting of Flagstaff with this spooky history tour

Here he is standing in front of the Orpheum Theater, detailing a recurring haunting over the decades: “Another presence is in the men’s bathroom. Toilets flushing! Paper rolling and unrolling! One might wonder what happened to that poor lost spirit. An Elvis moment? Or did they have to get a demon out of them. Who knows? We can only wonder.”

And here he is, across the street from the Hotel Monte Vista, spinning the tale of a #MeToo haunting in Room 305 from back in the day: “A group of businessmen engaged some ladies of the night to do those things that those agreements entailed. And it so happened that the services rendered were not, let’s maybe say, wanted, needed or appreciated, and said ladies of the night took their last trip out of the hotel through the window onto the steps and they were no more. But, their spirits being wronged in that said way, you stuck around in Room 305. Men have felt being suffocated in the middle of the night in there, being awakened to pressure on their chest and neck in revenge for potential wrongs done previously.”