Better Homes Flagstaff holding bike donation drive

Best Flagstaff Homes Realty will be hosting a bike drive April 23 to support local bike co-operative Lefty Loosey Bikes. The event will be a “fun afternoon of music, food, drinks and Lefty Loosey.”

Event attendees are asked to donate used bikes in any condition. Lefty Loosey rebuilds bicycles using donated materials and to put them back in use in the community.

"Other donations are accepted and all proceeds fund shop consumables such as brake pads, inner tubes, cables, housing, ball bearings, grease, chains, tires and tools," according to a press release.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 at Best Flagstaff Homes Realty (120 N. Beaver St, Suite 100). There will be a raffle for a free-tune up, t-shirts as well as stickers, food and music.

It also includes a raffle to win a custom bike built by the nonprofit co-operative. Anyone who buys a bag of Lefty Loosey custom blend coffee at Late for the Train (address) from April 16 to 22 will be automatically entered to win.

The bike, a custom 1980s Schwinn High Sierra Commuter, will be on display at Late for the Train the week leading up to the event.

Lefty Loosey is a non-profit community bike cooperative in Flagstaff that rebuilds bicycles from donated materials and donates them to people in need.

The co-op’s mission is to "increase access to bicycles in the Flagstaff community," according to their website.

“We provide a safe space to learn about bikes and bike mechanics, regardless of background or experience with bikes. We hope to empower people of all ages with hands-on experience, reliable bikes and opportunities to give back to the community," it said.

This event is sponsored by Best Flagstaff Homes Realty, Pioneer Title Agency and the Rich/Rucker team at Wallick and Volk. The custom bike raffle is sponsored by Late for the Train and Cosmic Cycles.

More about Lefty Loosey can be found at leftylooseybikes.org.

