Bernie Sanders campaign opens field office in Flagstaff
Bernie Sanders campaign opens field office in Flagstaff

Sanders Speech

Political signs lie on the ground outside of Northern Arizona University's Prochnow Auditorium during a standing-room-only speech given by Senator Bernie Sanders in support of Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Tuesday afternoon.

 Taylor Mahoney Arizona Daily Sun

Now that Super Tuesday has come and gone, the Bernie Sanders campaign is turning its attention to Arizona.

With less than two weeks until the presidential primary on March 17, the campaign announced it had purchased its first TV ads in Arizona this week. Additionally, the campaign has opened a new field office in Flagstaff.

The office at 1600 W University Ave #109 will house three paid staff. The field office will allow the campaign to coordinate and train local volunteers and supply them with campaign materials, said a spokesperson.

The campaign also has several volunteer run staging areas in East Flagstaff, Sedona, Show Low.

A spokesperson said they are making strong efforts to reach Native American communities in Northern Arizona and are using the experience gained in Nevada as a template.

