Bellemont RV park plan making a comeback

A proposal for another RV park in North Bellemont is back, looking better than before.
The development, named Village Camp Flagstaff, includes 289 spaces for RVs, park model RVs or manufactured homes, 30 spaces for luxury tents or cabins and a recreation center. The proposed community would have year-round occupancy and no age restrictions. Groundbreaking is scheduled for summer 2021.
The 30-acre meadow that will become the park is surrounded by Coconino National Forest land and is located about three-fourths of a mile west of the Pilot Travel Center. The parcel was purchased last April by Roberts Resorts, a Scottsdale-based company with existing RV communities in Arizona, Texas and Alabama. Local civil engineering firm Shephard-Wesnitzer, Inc. is working on the development plan.
The developer hopes to keep the specific space allocations flexible.
“If, potentially, 15, 20 years from now, everybody wanted a small cabin as their second home or as their primary home, we want to embrace that,” Scott Roberts, owner of Roberts Resorts, said to the Board of Supervisors in a public hearing last month. “But if all of the sudden, the RV traffic keeps coming … we’ll embrace that as well. We really don’t know what the market is going to do.”
As the plan currently states, spaces would be a minimum 1,500 square feet, with parking for at least one vehicle and one golf cart. Each structure would be separated by 10 feet of open space and additional parking would be available at the recreation center.
With approval from the Supervisors, the parcel received a change in zoning standards, with 15 conditions to guide the development. These conditions require the developer to extend all utilities to the property from the Interstate-40 interchange, pave Forest Service Road 171 for access to the development, install fire pits with timers and turn-off switches that can be locked and more.
Analyses from the county suggest the development would not negatively impact wildlife corridors. Some of the flood waters of Volunteer Wash, which runs through part of the property, will have to be diverted, though. The drainage design will account for a 25-year flood event.
You have free articles remaining.
All lighting will be closely monitored for dark sky standards, including that from within the recreation center, which initial designs depicted as having large windows.
“We really want to cherish and embrace the dark sky,” Roberts said, noting the number of windows in the initial designs will likely not be feasible and that the team will be considering different screening materials or films for the glass. “People are going to be coming here in their RVs and they want to see the stars. They’re leaving Phoenix to come here and enjoy the beautiful scenery here, so we want to embrace that. We don’t want to have a beacon of light.”
The first version of the project dates back to around 2010, said Jay Christelman, Community Development Director. Previously titled Pine Valley, the proposed project — from a different developer — was a 55 and older community of mostly manufactured homes and a few spaces for RVs. The zoning standards expired before the project made any progress, though, and the second iteration appeared around 2013, but had similar outcomes.
“We hope that it gets built this time. These things that get approved and just languish for years — it’s frustrating,” Christelman said.
He added that there were no major objections to the project from the public or the Planning and Zoning Commission to this “much improved version” of the decade-old proposal.
“The layout and the aesthetics are greatly improved,” Christelman said. “It’s not just a parking lot of RV models. It has a lot more open space in between those [RV] spaces and it just has more of a meandering feel to it.”
The Supervisors agreed on the improvements from the original proposal, commending the attention to detail of the plan and its ties to goals set by the Bellemont area plan.
Village Camp has three more spaces than were proposed in the approved layout for Pine Valley, but is expected to generate less water and sewer demands because it has fewer spaces for manufactured homes and more for RVs. The difference in spaces is not expected to significantly affect traffic impact studies conducted for the Pine Valley proposal. As the project continues, the developer will be required to work with the County to meet grading, drainage and utility requirements, including securing permits for every space’s hookup.
The original Pine Valley proposal is included in the Bellemont area plan, which was finalized in October. The plan states the new development will join two existing RV parks: one in North Bellemont and one in South Bellemont. These parks are often used for long-term housing partly because of the need for affordable housing in the Flagstaff area.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.