Bellemont RV park plan making a comeback

With approval from the Supervisors, the parcel received a change in zoning standards, with 15 conditions to guide the development. These conditions require the developer to extend all utilities to the property from the Interstate-40 interchange, pave Forest Service Road 171 for access to the development, install fire pits with timers and turn-off switches that can be locked and more.

Analyses from the county suggest the development would not negatively impact wildlife corridors. Some of the flood waters of Volunteer Wash, which runs through part of the property, will have to be diverted, though. The drainage design will account for a 25-year flood event.

All lighting will be closely monitored for dark sky standards, including that from within the recreation center, which initial designs depicted as having large windows.

“We really want to cherish and embrace the dark sky,” Roberts said, noting the number of windows in the initial designs will likely not be feasible and that the team will be considering different screening materials or films for the glass. “People are going to be coming here in their RVs and they want to see the stars. They’re leaving Phoenix to come here and enjoy the beautiful scenery here, so we want to embrace that. We don’t want to have a beacon of light.”