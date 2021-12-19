Behavioral health expert in Flagstaff says kindness, reevaluating expectations ways to avoid a blue Christmas

Though it's known as a joyful time of year, it's not uncommon to find the winter holiday season stressful.

Kim Alexander, the director of behavioral services at Flagstaff Medical Center, shared advice for stress management around the holiday season.

“The misconception can be that for everybody it's the most wonderful time of the year,” Alexander said.

Part of the reason holidays can be so stressful, she said, is the number of things that need to be done in a short period of time.

All the expectations that can build up around this time of year don’t help either.

“We have to buy the perfect gift for somebody or we have to have the perfect meal. We put all these expectations on ourselves and, honestly, on other people to have the perfect holiday,” she said.

Re-framing those expectations can help people enjoy the season, Alexander said. She recommended planning ahead, prioritizing what’s most important and scaling down holiday traditions as all ways to reconsider notions of the holidays.

For her part, Alexander said she pared down her decorating this year, having two Christmas trees in her house instead of one in every room.

Another example is using gift bags instead of wrapping paper to prepare presents

“The perfect holiday is the one that you enjoy with your family [or friends] and it has as little stress as possible,” she said. “...The last thing you want is for someone to come to a holiday meal and they’re completely worn out and they’re not going to have fun because they’ve overdone themselves. I think it's important to keep that perspective throughout the entire holiday season.”

Stressors and signs

Signs of too much stress can include feeling more irritable and less patient, or having trouble sleeping and enjoying tasks that are usually fun.

“I think when you’re just feeling like you're generally rushing around or you don’t have enough time to get everything done or you’re finding that you don’t have enough time to get everything done or ...you get home and you want to crash rather than do something. I think those are all signs that you’re wearing yourself out [and should] pause and say ‘OK, let’s reset here,’” she said.

Relationships, particularly with family members, are another common holiday stressor. Strained relationships can be magnified by the pressures of the season, Alexander said, and too much togetherness can be as much an issue as not enough of something.

“This is not the time to mend relationships,” she said.

It’s also not a time to discuss politics or other hot topics. Instead focus on setting and communicating reasonable expectations.

If this is a difficult time of year, acknowledging those feelings and reaching out to loved ones can help, and inviting someone over or making fun plans is a great way to relieve that stress, Alexander said.

“A lot of people have had a lot of loss this last year, and I think it’s important that if you are one of those that has had a significant loss and is having a hard time, that you yourself plan things for you to look forward to over the holiday season,” she said.

Share to avoid stress

She said holidays usually mean more people struggle with mental health issues like anxiety and depression, so it's important to do some self-reflection and figure out what’s happening. Having panic attacks, struggling to sleep or get out of bed and experiencing thoughts of self-harm can be signs of something more than general stress.

“Oftentimes people feel like, because they’re overwhelmed, that there’s maybe something wrong with them, when really there’s not…. It may just be that they’re trying to do too much…. For those folks that are struggling, know that just because it’s the holiday season doesn't mean every place is closed," Alexander said. "There are a lot of resources for people to reach out to as they find themselves in that space.”

She recommended people struggling find a community group to join or call the Terros Health mobile crisis line at 877-756-4090.

Alexander encouraged those who typically enjoy the holidays and find themselves in a good place this season to reach out and check in with others in their community, especially those who have recently experienced significant loss. Support can look like small acts of service or something as simple as listening.

“The year of firsts after losing someone you love is really a challenge,” she said. “I think it’s important as a community for each of us to be checking on each other and making sure we’re doing okay and providing support where we can.”

This is a time to be especially patient and kind, Alexander said.

“We can’t change how others act, but we can change how we respond to others and how we react to situations,” she said. “...You’ll notice that people in the store are maybe a little more grumpy than normal. They’re also stressed, so I think kindness goes a long way. …Modeling that to yourself and to those around I think makes a really big difference.”

