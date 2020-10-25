Bee Well Skincare centers community care with hand sanitizer, direct donations

For some the COVID-19 stimulus check went straight into savings, for others it meant buying groceries or chipping away at debt; maybe it went toward a nice meal for some, a car payment for others. In the case of Dan Dunn and Alex Kaufman, the now-elusive government aid, seemingly disappearing as soon as it had arrived, allowed for the purchase of two 50-gallon barrels of isopropyl alcohol.
As many wait for a second round of checks to be approved, the founders of Bee Well Natural Skincare are still reaping the rewards of the first, a lump sum that allowed them to start their new business, making hand sanitizer spray, liquid chalk and bug repellent, in an effort to keep the community healthy during and beyond the pandemic.
The two were laid off from their jobs at Macy’s European Coffee House early in the spring due to pandemic-related cuts. Dunn’s time at Macy’s totaled a little more than two years, in addition to the guide work he does in the Grand Canyon and Four Corners region. Kaufman had been with the popular downtown shop for just one year.
“I was on a river trip while the whole crisis was developing. When I came back into reality it was March 24 and things were so different,” Dunn said. “Then we both became jobless and by mid-April we put our minds together and took the steps to starting Bee Well.”
The friends conduct all Bee Well operations out of a small but well equipped space on the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET) campus. Designed as a business incubator that provides small organizations with lab or office space as well as the tools and infrastructure needed to develop and foster their ideas, Bee Well headquarters is filled with beakers and test tubes, stacks of dark blue bottles to be filled with sanitizer spray, a white board keeping track of how many push ups the two have done in between batches. (Currently Dunn is winning.)
Since the first batch of 200 bottles, Dunn and Kaufman have made, filled and packaged thousands of their two-ounce bottles of the hand sanitizer. The spray is USDA and FDA approved and contains the World Health Organization ingredients and percentages that designate it an official sanitizer as well as organic ingredients, including geranium and eucalyptus essential oils, which themselves have antiseptic properties.
Bee Well’s guiding principle: Contribute to long-term community health and wellness while expanding public awareness of social and environmental issues.
“I think the whole thing, the labels, the bottles and most importantly the ingredients, is us trying to make the highest quality product we can because we want people to use it and we want people to be safe,” Kaufman said. “We don’t want to hand out an inferior product that may be hurtful or not even do what it is designed to do.”
And because direct aid remains at the core of Bee Well, the two have donated batches of hand sanitizer to Kinlani Mutual Aid and Sunshine Rescue Mission, among other community organizations, in addition to placing them in various shops around town for sale. All told they have sold 500 and donated 500 bottles of spray, with 100 percent of profits benefiting community organizations. Constructive capitalism is the umbrella term under which Kaufman and Dunn operate.
“The idea is people over profit, that if one person is suffering then we believe society is failing, we can be doing more for the people in need,” Kaufman said.
The idea of direct care was also what spurred the idea to begin making hand sanitizer in the first place, always with the plan of making it accessible.
“We feel we are both coming from [a] privileged place, being able to go to college. We did have that opportunity and we do have a roof over our heads,” Kaufman said. “I have personally been homeless a few times in the past, so it kind of impacts our views on how we can help and who we can help and who is doing the work. We both believe that mutual aid groups like Kinlani are doing amazing stuff and they are serving communities that are definitely overlooked at this time and have been overlooked for a long time.”
In working ever toward their care-oriented mission, it helps that the Bee Well partners are also good friends.
Dunn and Kaufman met while working at Late For The Train a number of years ago. The latter had moved to Flagstaff to study exercise physiology at Northern Arizona University and Dunn transferred from a university in Miami, Florida, to pursue piano performance at NAU. They overlapped only two weeks at LFTT, but quickly became fast friends, sharing a love for all things outdoors, cycling and running.
“Playing around in the desert, playing around in the pines, like we have over the years, we just had these great conversations and that was definitely what brought us together initially,” Dunn said. “Now this [Bee Well] partnership is completely different but it’s been really good to be together in this.”
As of Friday the two friends were still preparing to distribute the bug repellent and liquid chalk (a product popular with indoor rock climbers into which Dunn and Kaufman added antiseptic ingredients) and of course more hand sanitizer sprays, all with the plump Bee Well bee logo, a small list of ingredients and the care and love that goes into each bottle.
“If we can continue to make hand sanitizer and bug repellent and climbing chalk and still donate everything that we can—the longer this survives, the more people we can impact,” Kaufman said.
