Bee Well Skincare centers community care with hand sanitizer, direct donations

For some the COVID-19 stimulus check went straight into savings, for others it meant buying groceries or chipping away at debt; maybe it went toward a nice meal for some, a car payment for others. In the case of Dan Dunn and Alex Kaufman, the now-elusive government aid, seemingly disappearing as soon as it had arrived, allowed for the purchase of two 50-gallon barrels of isopropyl alcohol.

As many wait for a second round of checks to be approved, the founders of Bee Well Natural Skincare are still reaping the rewards of the first, a lump sum that allowed them to start their new business, making hand sanitizer spray, liquid chalk and bug repellent, in an effort to keep the community healthy during and beyond the pandemic.

The two were laid off from their jobs at Macy’s European Coffee House early in the spring due to pandemic-related cuts. Dunn’s time at Macy’s totaled a little more than two years, in addition to the guide work he does in the Grand Canyon and Four Corners region. Kaufman had been with the popular downtown shop for just one year.

“I was on a river trip while the whole crisis was developing. When I came back into reality it was March 24 and things were so different,” Dunn said. “Then we both became jobless and by mid-April we put our minds together and took the steps to starting Bee Well.”