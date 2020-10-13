Beaver Creek Elementary appoints new governing board members

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has appointed Lincoln Thomasson and Raymond Michalowski to the Beaver Creek Elementary School District Governing Board.

The appointments were made to fill vacancies created by the resignation of board member Edward Borowski, due to his relocation out of state, and board member Perry Krowne, who decided not to run again — no one ran for the position during the 2020 election cycle, leaving a vacancy effective January 1, 2021, according to a news release from Yavapai County Education Service.

The positions were posted on Sept. 11 and four candidates were interviewed and discussed with the elected board members and school administration.

Thomasson is retired after ending his career as the Chief Operation Officer for Bebout Concrete in the Phoenix. He has coached for Beaver Creek School for several years, a non-paid position that he will be leaving as he becomes a board member. His daughter attended both Beaver Creek School and Mingus Union. His appointment will be effective Dec. 1 and will expire on December 31, 2022.

Michalowski began his career as a high school English Teacher, then taught at Otterbein College, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northern Arizona University starting in 1991, where he has been a professor and chaired the Criminal Justice Department. He plans to retire in April 2021. His appointment begins January 1, 2021 and will end on December 31, 2022.

