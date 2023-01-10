Bearsun gives his soles to the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff

It was his second time in Flagstaff, but his first time in the special collections wing of the museum. On the table before Bearsun lay a deed of gift that would grant the museum ownership of Bearsun’s battered leather moccasins.

The hesitation did not come from uncertainty in the gift. Rather, it came from uncertainty in the giver’s identity. Who should sign the official deed? Should the signature read Bearsun, or Jesse Larios?

Bearsun was in Flagstaff this weekend as he ran in full costume from New York to Los Angeles. The journey is a return home after he walked the opposite direction in 2021. On his website, Bearsun wrote that this “Running Across America” tour had been dedicated to “everyone who’s been having a hard time dealing with any mental illness, disease, physical health, finances, or feeling dis-attach from themselves.”

But the moccasins were not from this most recent run. The moccasins that Bearsun hesitated to sign over to the Museum of Northern Arizona had been gifted to Bearsun over a year earlier when he entered the Navajo Nation during his 2021 walk across America. He wore the moccasins for over 200 miles, from Tuba City to Window Rock, until the rough use wore holes in the soles and caused the sidewalls to collapse. Now sitting in a museum processing box, the moccasins had been stuffed with cotton to keep them from falling in on themselves.

As a whole, Bearsun’s 2021 walk across America, which he publicized on social media, raised over $85,000 for charities including National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Autism Society of America, the Environmental Defense Fund, and mental health awareness organization Active Minds. The feat also made Bearsun a more-than-human character in the public imagination.

On the Navajo Nation in particular, Bearsun became a celebrity of special significance. The Gallup Sun reported in 2021 that the Navajo community around Gallup had been discussing Bearsun for a month prior to his arrival. When that day came in August, the walking bear was met by a crowd of about 400 people comprised of “infants, children, Navajo nation royalty, and elders.” The same report relayed that “many cancer survivors got up close and told Bearsun stories about their fights with cancer. Bearsun sat and met with many people.”

Bearsun was even given a Navajo name: “Shash Jo’Hanaa’ei,” which English might approximate as “bear brother” or “bear teachings.”

Perhaps it should have been Shash Jo’Hannaa’ei to sign over the moccasins?

Who is Bearsun?

It is difficult to say where Jesse Larios ends and Bearsun begins, but there are some clear differences.

Whereas Larios is strictly human — a 34-year-old Los Angeles native with a love of animation and a job history in insurance data work — Bearsun is larger than life.

That was certainly the case for Shannon-Lynn Chester, a Diné/Navajo woman who first met Bearsun shortly after his first time through Flagstaff as he entered the Navajo Nation in 2021. At the time, she said there was already a small crowd of people drawn to him, coming to take part in what she perceived as a message of “hope and positivity.”

“I think it's genius because we all know there is a human under there,” Chester said. “But putting a non-human image and face to what he's doing takes us away from those boxes and categories that we as people tend to put ourselves in.”

“He's bringing people together of all beliefs,” she added. “All ethnicities, all races, all genders, all nationalities, all of it, and it’s really incredible to see.”

After meeting Bearsun in Arizona in 2021, Chester joined him for five days as they walked through the desert into New Mexico. In that time, they talked much.

“When you spend time walking with someone out on the open road, there’s a lot that goes through your mind,” Chester said. The time she spent walking with Bearsun became a “personal journey” in which she learned the importance of mindset.

“It’s about having a vision or having a goal,” Chester said. “Having something in life that you want to accomplish, not giving up and just putting one foot in front of the other to get there.”

Chester went on to join Bearsun through stretches in Oklahoma. She flew out to New York to celebrate the end of his walk across the America. She saw as “throngs” of people from all walks of life came to share steps on Bearsun’s journey.

“Bearsun represents humanity,” Chester said. “We're all in this together.”

Through her ample time walking with Bearsun, Chester also got to know Larios — the man “beyond the bear suit,” whom she calls “an extraordinary human being.”

Who is Jesse Larios?

For the human Jesse Larios, Bearsun’s 2021 walk across America was filled with loss.

“When I was doing the walk, I lost my grandpa,” he said. “I lost my dad, I lost a few friends.”

But as he walked, Larios was able to make sense of this loss, or at least “put it on the back burner,” as he journey across the continent.

“But then, while walking and listening to all these people. It just spilled out,” Larios said. “That's what fueled the run.”

The desire to run Bearsun back to Los Angeles and bring the character back to its starting point represents an effort to “cleanse myself,” Larios said. In some ways, Bearsun’s fame has been a burden to the man behind the mask. The more-than-human Bearsun is capable of relationships of emotional exchange that the human Larios struggles to balance. He points to the pattern of depression among comedians to describe what he’s felt.

“[Comedians] are giving out happiness,” Larios said. “But they take in a lot of the bad. I feel like some of them don't know how to filter it out, so it leads to their death.”

Bearsun’s run back across America is thus Larios’ flight to peace of mind. But running, like an unfiltered mind, can also lead to death.

Death almost caught Larios before he could arrive at Flagstaff for the second time. He had been running through a stretch of “no man’s land” on the Oklahoma panhandle, at the edge of the polar vortex that brought extreme cold to much of the United States. Wind chill dropped the temperature dropped into the negatives.

“My lungs were hurting,” Larios said. “The cold air felt like sharp needles.” But he kept running, knowing the exercise was keeping his body warm, until he could no longer endure. At this point, he stopped on the side of the highway and took off his bear helmet.

“I went into a deep sleep,” Larios said.

For a reason unknown to Larios, his body jerked awake, though it was paralyzed. He couldn’t move, breathe, or open his eyes. He had forgotten everything and had no idea where he was or what was happening. For a moment, he believed himself to be dead.

Then, a surge of panic lifted Larios’ arm and he slapped himself across the face. He managed to roll over and get one eye open, but his vision was blurred.

“I got my eyeballs on the dirt, and I just started smashing my face on the dirt,” he said. “I didn't know what was going on.”

Larios managed to reclaim enough consciousness to start crawling out of the trench and back toward the road.

“I laid my head on the highway,” he said. He saw something in front of him, but in his addled state, it took him a while to realize what was staring back at him.

“It was the bear head.” He said. “Then I realized: ‘Oh. I’m running.’”

In an explosion of effort that probably kept him from freezing to death, Larios put the bear head back over his own, and started sprinting down the highway. And then, he kept running — through to New Mexico, back across to the Navajo Nation into Flagstaff and the Museum of Northern Arizona where he paused to consider who had the right to give away mocassins that represented his journey. Who is the rightful owner of their story: Bearsun or Jesse Larios?

What’s next for Bearsun?

Ultimately, it was the name Jesse Larios that was signed onto the moccasin’s deed of gift. They will go into the Museum of Northern Arizona collection alongside turkey feather blankets, ancient ceramics and other works of art significant to the Indigenous peoples of the Colorado Plateau.

According to museum director of research and collection Tony Thibodeau, the moccasins will likely go on display at some point. Display among other works of art is fitting end for the weathered soles. Art, after all, is what motivated Larios to create Bearsun in the first place.

“I wanted to create a story, to create a character,” Larios said. “But I wanted to do something different.”

Bearsun’s story — the walk from Los Angeles to New York and the subsequent run back across his own tracks — did not end in Flagstaff. He still has to hundreds of miles to go in which he will largely follow Old Route 66 out of northern Arizona and down into the Mojave Desert. This desert — one of America’s most formidable — still lies between Bearsun and his destination of Los Angeles. To complete the story, Larios will have to run across this desert, bear head over his own, with nothing but a 20-pound pack of food and water and two feet beneath him.

But if Los Angeles is the end for Bearsun, it certainly won’t be for Larios. He imagines Bearsun was the beginning of a greater artistic work.

“I'm still not done,” Larios said. “There’s this other part I still need to do.”

“You guys only saw from the outside,” he added. “Now I have to take everybody on the inside journey: what’s happened inside the head of the bear.”