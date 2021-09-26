Bearing down to business: Flagstaff woman develops new canister to keep paws away from food on the trail

An idea takes shape

Initially, Jaleski knew what she wanted: something sleek and lightweight that didn’t bulge in a backpack. Sounds simple enough, but they went through scores of designs and prototypes before hitting upon a cylindrical shape made with the same material used in bullet-proof glass and featuring a bear-proof lid with what Jaleski calls a “gravity latch” that baffles bears but that people can open without having to use tools.

The lid is such that it can only be opened when the Grubcan is in the vertical position. Bears, Jaleski acknowledged, can be quite ingenious and cunning when it comes to pilfering human food. They’ve been known to open car doors and walk through cabins and open refrigerators to get a snack. But the couple seemed confident that bears, known for their brute force more than fine-motor skills, couldn’t figure it out to stand the Grubcan on its end in the vertical position.

“We at first wanted to make it a whole clam-shell kind of thing so it was easy (to open), but to get the lightness that we needed we couldn’t make that design,” she said. “That tube design is small but you’ve got to be careful to make it so (the bears) can’t pick it up with their mouth and bite it. We went through a lot of prototypes.