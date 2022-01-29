'Be the calm:' Flagstaff dispatcher saves two lives in one week

“Stay with me.”

The woman on the other end of the line could be heard repeating the phrase to her husband repeatedly. He had collapsed in his chair at the table and he wasn’t breathing.

She was scared to move him from the chair to the floor to perform CPR. She didn’t want to hurt him.

Then came the voice of dispatcher Sam Klocke.

“I’m right here sitting with you,” she said.

From the other end of the phone, Klocke guided the woman as she checked for breath and moved her husband to the floor. Her voice was a seemingly constant, calming drone as she urged her to slow down or speed up as she performed chest compressions on her husband, reminding her to use the heel of her hand to press on his chest to the beat of “Staying Alive.”

Within minutes, barking dogs signaled the arrival of the paramedics and they took over. Then the call ended. Her glimpse into what may be one of the worst moments of someone’s life was over.

Soon the phone rang again and Klocke took her next call.

Six days later, Klocke guided a panicked father through chest compressions on a 6-month-old baby. The infant wasn’t breathing and was quickly changing color. The baby started crying and its color returned to normal a few minutes later. Klocke stayed on the phone with the child’s mother until paramedics arrived, ensuring the baby kept breathing.

Both the baby and the man survived. Klocke didn’t hear the outcome of the calls until a few weeks later when Guardian Medical Transport (GMT) contacted Flagstaff Police Department Chief Dan Musselman to thank the dispatcher on the calls.

“I know their job can be difficult at times and wanted to express our thanks for their front-end work on both of these incidents,” GMT staff wrote in an email to Musselman. “We cannot do our jobs this well without their help on the front end. It really is amazing work!”

Klocke saved two lives across the span of six days in October 2021. For that, she received the Lifesaving Award.

“I’m extremely proud of the work Sam did on not only these two calls but the calls she takes daily. Dispatchers are rarely seen and most of the work they do is behind the scenes, but they are the first person people turn to in a crisis,” said Katie Brandis, police dispatch communications manager. “I’m so proud of all of my dispatchers for the work they do each and every day.”

But to Klocke it’s just part of the job. She had a hard time even remembering the details of those two calls. It all happened so quickly and she didn’t have time to process the magnitude of what happened until long after.

She felt fortunate to have won the award, but couldn’t help but think about all the calls that didn’t end well. Even now, she still thinks she hasn’t done enough to deserve the honor and it instead should have gone to one of her coworkers, such as one of her fellow dispatchers who was on the line when someone shot themselves.

“I have heard so much worse that people had to handle,” Klocke said. “I feel like I don’t hold a candle to some of the people in here. I’m glad I was able to give these people some better days.”

Klocke graduated from Northern Arizona University with a major in psychology in 2018. She was looking for a job. She knew she wanted to help people and the dispatcher job just kept popping up. She joined the department in May 2020, undergoing the entire hiring and training process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her first calls were mostly domestic violence from people isolated at home and others who thought they had COVID-19 and needed to go to the hospital. It is her normal now, Klocke joked, adding that it’s prepared her anything that might come up -- just hopefully not another pandemic.

Some nights are slow; Klocke won’t dare to say the word quiet. Others are heavy with back-to-back mayhem and pain. She’s there through it all, serving as a steady, seemingly all-knowing voice for those calling 911, as well as the deputies and police officers leaving a tough scene.

“The best thing you can do is to be the calm for them,” she said. “It’s something they need and appreciate just like I need and appreciate them.”

She found a family and some of her closest friends among her fellow dispatchers, especially as the dispatch unit was hit hard by major staffing shortages during the pandemic. Klocke can’t imagine doing anything else now.

“It makes me feel full being able to do that for them,” she added.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.