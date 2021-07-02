Be a big shot: Coconino County moves forward with vaccine incentive program

Now that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is slowing, Coconino County is developing new approaches to encourage remaining and hesitant people to get vaccinated.
This includes pop-up clinics and an information line as well as more creative approaches. Over the past few weeks, the county has also been preparing a new incentive program alongside local businesses.
The incentive campaign, called Be a Big Shot, is scheduled to take place through the end of August, although a few of the promotions are listed as ending later. The plan is to have a number of businesses from throughout the county offer discounts or free items to people who present proof of vaccination.
As of June 30, the program’s website lists six participating companies. Local businesses Mother Road Brewing, FlagTag AZ and Rainbow’s End are joined by three hotels located on the east side of Flagstaff.
Dylan Prater, taproom manager at Mother Road Brewing, said participating in the Big Shot campaign fit with the company’s overall approach to the pandemic.
“We’ve always believed, through the pandemic, we want to keep not only our crew safe and healthy but our guests as well,” he said. “That's kind of been our thought process in participating in the Big Shot campaign -- to provide that awareness.”
“From the start of the pandemic,” he added, “we wanted to create a culture and a place and community where everyone still feels safe and comfortable ... and be able to come out, hang out and drink beer while navigating through the pandemic.”
Mother Road Brewing has been promoting the program through word of mouth. They are offering 25% off merchandise to customers that present their vaccination record card, excluding alcohol. Prater said he thought people would be interested in the program and that it might be a factor in convincing people to get vaccinated.
“I think once everybody kind of catches up,” he said, “and it's settling in and people start seeing little perks, whether it be not wearing a mask anymore or getting 25 percent off merchandise. [With the vaccine] becoming more available and widely available for everybody, I think that that would certainly help promote people getting vaccinated.”
FlagTag owner Scott Sawyer said the business was participating in the program because “you have to have faith in something.”
At the moment, he said, that something is the CDC.
FlagTag has made a number of changes to its operations based on guidance from the governor and the CDC, and is trying to encourage vaccinations in a number of ways. They are offering current staff a $20 bonus for getting vaccinated and are requiring it of new hires. And, with this program, vaccinated customers can get three free cookies.
“We’re open, we look forward to welcoming our guests and we’re here when you feel safe,” Sawyer said.
He wasn’t especially optimistic about the incentive campaign changing anyone’s mind, however.
“I think it's a good effort, I think it's worth a try,” he said, “but I'm jaded around people and science. Those that are going to get a vaccine have already done it, I think, and unless there's a reason like travel or something very personal to them, I don't think ... whatever we give away is going to make a difference.”
Rainbow’s End owner and Flagstaff City Councilmember Miranda Sweet also hoped lots of people would take advantage of the Big Shot program.
“I certainly hope so,” she said when asked whether the campaign would encourage people to get vaccinated. “...We’ve got a lot of people still that need their vaccinations. ...My dream is to have a lot of people come in for the discount.”
She said she had already been planning to sign Rainbow’s End up for the campaign when the Downtown Business Alliance asked if the shop wanted to be involved. They offered to help submit the forms.
Sweet said she had given “a pretty hefty discount (40% off one item, according to the campaign site) because I really do want to see our community keep getting vaccinated.” Rainbow’s End has plans for a social media campaign to promote the program starting next week.
“If you are not vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated,” Sweet said. “We really want to get back to whatever normal is. Resume our normal activities including shopping, going to restaurants and social events. ..It’s not over, we still have a road ahead of us.”
Neither FlagTag nor Rainbow’s End had seen anyone come in to take advantage of the incentives by Tuesday morning. Prater said “a few people” had used the discount at Mother Road Brewery.
The idea behind the Big Shot campaign is to add one more reason for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated (whether due to hesitance or another reason) to get the process started.
“I think our hope is that [the program] really has a large number of our businesses participating so that those folks who might be swayed by an incentive will take advantage of being vaccinated,” said Kim Musselman, director of Coconino County’s Department of Health and Human Services. “...People who respond to things like incentives ... that might be the tipping point where they say, ‘I'm here, I might as well get my vaccine so I can go get a free soda or whatever the business might be offering.’”
The goals for the incentive program match how the county’s overall approach to vaccinations has shifted at this point. Rather than focusing their efforts on mass vaccination sites, they are using tools like pop-up clinics to “meet people where they’re at,” Musselman said. The hope is to slowly continue to raise the number of people who have been vaccinated until, ideally, she said, everyone is.
“This isn't just about getting Coconino County and Flagstaff vaccinated, this is about getting our entire state and country ... and ultimately globally everyone vaccinated,” Musselman said. “[The incentive program is] really about realizing this as one more way in which we can hopefully bring more people along to get vaccinated and get us closer to getting [everyone] vaccinated.”
More information about the program can be found at coconino.az.gov/2722/Be-a-BIG-SHOT. Coconino County plans to announce more participating businesses in the coming weeks.