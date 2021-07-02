Be a big shot: Coconino County moves forward with vaccine incentive program

Neither FlagTag nor Rainbow’s End had seen anyone come in to take advantage of the incentives by Tuesday morning. Prater said “a few people” had used the discount at Mother Road Brewery.

The idea behind the Big Shot campaign is to add one more reason for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated (whether due to hesitance or another reason) to get the process started.

“I think our hope is that [the program] really has a large number of our businesses participating so that those folks who might be swayed by an incentive will take advantage of being vaccinated,” said Kim Musselman, director of Coconino County’s Department of Health and Human Services. “...People who respond to things like incentives ... that might be the tipping point where they say, ‘I'm here, I might as well get my vaccine so I can go get a free soda or whatever the business might be offering.’”

The goals for the incentive program match how the county’s overall approach to vaccinations has shifted at this point. Rather than focusing their efforts on mass vaccination sites, they are using tools like pop-up clinics to “meet people where they’re at,” Musselman said. The hope is to slowly continue to raise the number of people who have been vaccinated until, ideally, she said, everyone is.