Bashas' opening early on Wednesdays for customers 65 and older

Bashas' announced on Tuesday it would allow customers 65 and older to shop at the grocery chain from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays, an hour before the store opens to the general public.

Additionally, Bashas' reservation stores will be open for the same group of people from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., an hour ahead of their current regular hours. The change begins this week, on March 18, and customers will need to show a valid ID.

Customers needing a caretaker will be allowed one in the store with them, but will not be able to shop for themselves.

Original post from 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16:

While many businesses are closing as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to change requirements from both local and federal governments, many grocery and retail stories have adjusted their hours in order to keep shelves stocked.

Most have now announced changes to their regular business hours, including Bashas’, Fry’s, Natural Grocers, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Whole Foods. In addition to changes to their hours of operation, some have also adjusted the hours of prepared food within the stores. Among them, Whole Foods announced its hot bars would be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while its salad bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Many have also already reduced the number of items customers could purchase in one trip, including hand sanitizer, toilet paper and cold medicine.

Love 13 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 6 Angry 11

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.