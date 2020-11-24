Bashas customers donate $73,000 to Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation

Customers of the Bashas’ Family of Stores gave more than $73,000 this year to Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation to benefit children’s healthcare and breast cancer patients.

Through Bashas’ Charity of the Month program, in September, shoppers in northern Arizona donated $34,365 in September to support the Children’s Health Center at Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and in October, they gave $38,894 for breast cancer care at NAH.

The Charity of the Month program began receiving increased contributions in late 2019, after Bashas’ and Food City customers were asked to add a gift for charity using checkout pin pads.

Over the years, Bashas’ has given a total $184,000 to Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation to support children’s healthcare and cancer initiatives. The grocery chain has raised more than $100 million for the communities it serves across Arizona.

“Our gratitude goes out to Bashas’ and its customers for their ongoing generosity,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, in a news release. “These gifts help provide top-level healthcare for area residents in need.”

