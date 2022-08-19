Bankrupt Flagstaff country club passes controversial ballot to increase dues

Two ballot measures to charge Continental Country Club residents with a $2,000 special assessment and a 20% increase in annual dues have passed by a significant majority, moving the country club closer to a potential road out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Continental’s bankruptcy has been a subject of controversy linked to an ongoing lawsuit surrounding the human-made Lake Elaine. While some residents allege that the passage of the recent ballot was achieved through undue influence by Continental management, that same management maintains the tabulated ballots and outcome are accurate, valid and reflective of the majority will of Continental residents.

Without passage of either ballot, the club would have likely been forced to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and begin liquidating assets, said Tahlia Murray, general manager for Continental Country Club. She was “very pleased” to see both ballot measures pass.

“We were really happy to see that the membership supported moving this forward and keeping this process going forward within the bankruptcy,” Murray said.

The final counts included 1,319 (73.8%) votes in favor of the special assessment and 1,347 (75.8%) votes in favor of the annual dues increase. Continental’s covenants and restrictions also mandate that measures must pass with two-thirds of the votes from single-family homes — a benchmark that the special assessment measure achieved precisely with 626 (66.67%) votes of the 939 cast.

The narrow passage is one of the reasons some residents are skeptical about the validity of the outcome.

“It was passed by the exact number, not one more, not one less,” said resident John Nilsson. “It’s hard to believe.”

Nilsson shared that this measure originally did not have sufficient votes to pass when ballots were counted during a July 30 meeting. Alleging that they were tampered with, he said that after the vote failed, Continental management claimed the need for a recount, at which point the ballots “mysteriously” went back to Murray’s office.

Murray has a “significant conflict of interest,” Nilsson claimed, as her position as general manger would be in jeopardy if the club sank deeper into bankruptcy.

“They should’ve done a recount right then and there,” Nilsson said. “They shouldn’t have let the votes leave the room.”

But they did, and when the results of the recount were returned, both measures had passed.

The recount was valid and verified by an impartial third party, said Murray, though the process was subject to “human error” along the way. The initial count preceding the July 30 meeting had been conducted by homeowner volunteers and Continental’s legal counsel.

“That took almost six hours for them to do; we had over 3,500 ballots to count that day,” Murray said.

Murray said when the counts came back with a narrow margin, their legal counsel advised a recount. With the help of more homeowner volunteers, a recount was conducted that returned a conclusion that the special assessment measure had passed.

“At that point, the attorney suggested that we get a third party involved,” Murray said.

They handed the ballots over to Stevens & Company, a local accounting firm, who performed multiple counts to ensure the accuracy of ballots. Continental then forwarded these results as the final count.

The majorities by which each measure passed were not surprising to Murray, who said the process of building up to this vote received a “high level of engagement” from homeowners.

“We were very appreciative from the homeowners, and we anticipated that we could meet our quorum and have a strong overall turnout of the votes,” Murray said.

Now that the measures have passed, the next step is continue with the process of determining the fate of Lake Elaine, which has been the subject of a lawsuit between Continental and lakefront homeowners.

“We are working with the judge and with the lakefront homeowners to finalize the plan moving forward for that tract of property,” Murray said. “We stand by our opinion that maintaining Lake Elaine is fiscally irresponsible, and that the land is not sustainable for a full-sized lake.”

The next hearing regarding the Lake Elaine lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15.