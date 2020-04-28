Ballots mailed for Tusayan May 19 Special Election

Ballots for Tusayan’s May 19 Special Election have been mailed to all registered voters residing within the town’s boundaries, Coconino County Elections Office announced Friday. This is a ballot-by-mail election; there will not be a polling place on Election Day.
The proposition on the ballot, Proposition 432, proposes a one-time override of the state-imposed expenditure limitation for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021. If the measure passes, the Tusayan Town Council, rather than the State of Arizona, will set the Town Budget.
According to Tusayan’s website, this additional spending authority will be used for educational programs and the sport complex at Grand Canyon Unified School District and the Kaibab Learning Center, internet improvement, an affordable housing initiative, addressing traffic and public safety concerns, drainage projects and floodplain maintenance, the Town Trailways Project and Town Administration and Administrative Services.
Registered voters in the Town of Tusayan who have not received a ballot by Friday, May 1 should call the Elections Office. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 19, to return their completed ballots. Voters returning their voted ballots by mail should put them in the mail by May 13 to ensure they arrive by the deadline. Ballots may also be dropped off on Election Day at the Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr, Tusayan or the Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff.
For voting assistance, call the Elections office at 928-679-7860; or toll-free 800-793-6181.
