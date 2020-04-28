Ballots mailed for Tusayan May 19 Special Election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ballots for Tusayan’s May 19 Special Election have been mailed to all registered voters residing within the town’s boundaries, Coconino County Elections Office announced Friday. This is a ballot-by-mail election; there will not be a polling place on Election Day.

The proposition on the ballot, Proposition 432, proposes a one-time override of the state-imposed expenditure limitation for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021. If the measure passes, the Tusayan Town Council, rather than the State of Arizona, will set the Town Budget.

According to Tusayan’s website, this additional spending authority will be used for educational programs and the sport complex at Grand Canyon Unified School District and the Kaibab Learning Center, internet improvement, an affordable housing initiative, addressing traffic and public safety concerns, drainage projects and floodplain maintenance, the Town Trailways Project and Town Administration and Administrative Services.