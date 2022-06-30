Bald eagle gets a lift from utility crews in Flagstaff

Residents on the Forest Highlands golf course had been watching the strange behavior of a young bald eagle when they decided to call Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).

Raptor management coordinator Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson received the call.

According to Jacobson, the eaglet had “gotten itself out of the nest” atop a ponderosa pine and was perched on a lower branch of the same tree. It appeared to be “near fledgling age” — not quite ready to fly, but not in any danger either.

Adult eagles will continue to feed juveniles outside the nest, Jacobson explained, and this one was “in a good spot” high in the tree. Jacobson asked the calling residents to monitor the bird.

Twelve days passed, then Wednesday morning a week ago residents called when the young eagle “flapped down” from the nest tree and beelined to a nearby gold course water fixture.

“It was standing at the edge of the pond drinking water,” Jacobson said.

He suspects that over the 12 days that passed, the eaglet may have experienced some disciplinary action from its parents.

When young eagles stay away from the nest for too long, parents will “feed them a little less,” Jacobson said, “to encourage them to move to places that the adults want them to be.”

Young eagles get all their water from the food they eat, so as temperatures soared over 80 degrees multiple times in the last few weeks, the temptation of the golf course water fixture may have become too much for the thirsty eaglet.

Trouble was, the eagle still hadn’t fully fledged. It got down to the ground and quenched its thirst in the pond but couldn’t fly back to safety.

“At that point, we’re concerned about coyotes and other ground predators being able to get to the bird and make an easy meal out of it,” Jacobson said.

He went out to the location and caught the bird -- which turned out to be female — banded her and prepared to return her to the nest. Normally, someone like Jacobson might climb the tree to a return a bird to the nest, but this nest happened to be within a man-made box originally intended for osprey nests.

“The way the platform was positioned, you climb up to below the platform, but then it overhangs by so many feet that you couldn't get your arm around and into the nest,” Jacobson said.

He called for aid from an unlikely partner — utility company Arizona Public Service (APS).

APS and AZGFD actually have a pretty close partnership, explained Matthew Downs, specialist with the APS avian protection program.

Much of Downs’ work revolves around making sure that the 35,000 miles of APS power line in the state are properly outfitted with “bird guard” so that birds can perch and nest safely. A job that big requires significant resources and tools that APS often makes available to AZGFD. Every year, APS assists AZGFD with a bald eagle survey.

“We actually bring them up with the APS helicopter pilots,” Downs said.

The partnership means it’s not uncommon for AZGFD to call APS for assistance.

“We drop everything we’re doing,” Downs said. “It becomes our No. 1 priority.”

When it came to Wednesday’s rescue, Jacobson called APS to see if they could assist with a large bucket truck to lift Jacobson and the eaglet up to the nest. Not just any bucket truck would do — the nest was atop a very tall tree.

As fate would have it, APS was had a 70-foot bucket truck in the area that had been deployed to help evaluate damage from the Pipeline Fire.

“The 70-foot bucket is unusual,” said Erin Creekmur, the APS service and planning supervisor who was on scene for the rescue. “It was nice to have them available.”

While waiting for the bucket truck, Jacobson had put a hood over the eagle to simulate darkness and help calm the bird. She was resting, asleep in the shade when APS crews arrived.

“She wasn’t too stressed at that point,” Jacobson said.

But when they got into the bucket and lifted into the air, Jacobson removed the eagle’s hood.

“She wakes up immediately,” he said, imitating the bird’s shock, “like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re there!’”

She stared at Jacobson, mouth open. Even once placed in the nest, the bird stood with her “wings out,” perturbed by her human rescuers.

“As soon as she sees us moving away, you can see her relax, settle down, realize she’s back into a safe spot,” Jacobson said.

He also left the eagle with a parting gift.

“We were able to throw some fish in the nest,” he said.

Bald eagles have been federally protected in the United States since the 1940 Eagle Act, but in Arizona, bald eagle conservation really got going in the 1970s.

Like other birds, bald eagles proved to be especially vulnerable to the insecticide DDT, which was used widely in agriculture until it was banned in 1972. When ingested by birds, DDT can thin the shells of the eggs laid by mothers. Before its ban, DDT had infiltrated ecosystems across the country, moving up the food chain and causing “massive reproductive failure” among top predators. Bald eagles were one of the most heavily affected species.

“In 1978 we only had about 12 bald eagle territories across the entire state,” Jacobson said. “As of this year, we're up to 95. We're definitely seeing the bald eagle breeding population in Arizona grow well and respond well to all the conservation and management efforts that we put into it.”

They used to be rare, but bald eagles are now well-known to the Flagstaff area, often seen near bodies of water such as Lake Mary, Frances Short Pond and now, apparently, golf course water fixtures.

Jacobson has participated in hundreds of rescues over his time with AZGFD, and he says the act of physically helping an animal is one of the best parts. Sometimes, he encounters eagles he has rescued years down the line, recognizable by their identification bands.

“Being able to see that those efforts were successful, and you put a bald eagle out there that's now producing young of their own, it’s definitely rewarding,” he said.

As for last Wednesday’s eagle, Jacobson hopes she is thankful for the lift.

“I’m sure she’s eaten all the fish we left up there last week,” he said.

On Thursday, Downs called the Arizona Daily Sun to update about the rescued eagle.

"She's fully fledged," he said. "Residents now see her flying around the golf course. All seems well."

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

