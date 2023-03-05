Fort Tuthill County Park started as the annual field-training site for the 158th Infantry Regiment of the Arizona National Guard from the 1920s until 1948. Today, it’s a recreational site, the home of the Coconino County Fair, and a bastion of open space and ponderosa pine Forest that seems to be ever closer to a growing and changing Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Feb. 6, adopted the new Fort Tuthill County Park Management Plan — a document that will serve as a reference guide for future use and development of the 621-acre park.

Coconino County urban wildlife planner Jessica Simmons said that in developing the plan, staff considered Flagstaff’s changing size, footprint and demographics.

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) is planning to build a new campus not far from the historic outpost and current home of the Pepsi Amphitheater, Flag X Adventure Course and Coconino County Snow Park.

“I think Fort Tuthill used to be something that could be considered out of town. Now we are pretty much — especially with the development of the hospital coming up — we’re pretty much right there,” Simmons said.

The hospital campus expansion will reshape the area. Growth in neighborhoods such as Ponderosa Trails has also brought more visitors to the park.

“That is why this management plan is so critical at this time,” said Cynthia Nemeth, the Coconino County Parks and Recreation director. “The development around the park is imminent. To have this in place today will protect all of those regional assets ... access to recreation and passive recreation opportunities. This management plan aims to protect both of those types of recreation for a variety of users and the expansion of users that we’re anticipating in the very near future.”

In recent years, the county has worked to expand the appeal of the park.

Construction began in 2014 for the Coconino County Bike Park, a “fully featured” mountain bike skills park that offers tech-flow trails, pump tracks and cyclocross features. The county partnered with Flagstaff Archers to erect an archery range, and in 2018 added an 18-hole disc golf course to the southwest corner of the park.

“We want to continue to provide a really unique experience for visitors to Fort Tuthill,” Simmons said. “That encompasses a huge array of types of experiences. People could go for a really quiet walk or bike ride out in the woods, or people could rent a ramada and have a party with 40 of their closest friends. See a concert, do some crazy antics at the bike parks. We want to continue to provide ways that people can come and continue to have access to facilities like that.”

The plan isn’t all about development, however. According to Simmons, it will balance growth while also “being a bulwark against population growth, in continuing to provide protected open space, even as Flagstaff continues to grow and become more urban.”

The county has acquired an additional 220 acres to the northwest of Fort Tuthill, which will be thinned for wildfire prevention, but will not be developed.

“That’s why the plan is really important. Because it really distinguishes those areas where activity can happen and spaces that have not been developed where people can enjoy the quietness of it, the absolute nature of it. So they can access it via our trail system,” Nemeth said.

Simmons add that she hopes people can continue to use the park to hike and enjoy relatively untouched ponderosa pine forests at a location that is both near the city, accessible and preserved.

The hope is that the undeveloped areas will serve as important open space and a protective habitat for wildlife.

There are plans to install a wildlife “drinker,” or water catchment tank, for animals not far from one of the single-track trails.

“Hopefully people can go through and maybe see a deer or a hawk. That’s certainly way more likely out there than in the more developed areas of the park,” Simmons said.

The plan is about the preservation of natural resources, but also the park’s history.

“We do have these areas of the park that are highly developed. We do have the historic quad with those buildings,” said Simmons, referencing the white block structures that house pigs, chickens, goats and steers during the county fair.

Once upon a time those green and white buildings acted as mess halls for National Guardsmen at the fort. “The barn” where people celebrate weddings and quinceaneras, and vendors sell their wares at the fair was used for storage historically when troops weren’t training on artillery equipment.

“One of the goals for the plan is that we want to install interpretive signage on those buildings so people can learn about what they were,” Simmons said.

Uses for almost every space at the county park have changed tremendously over time. Fort Tuthill has been the home to hooves kicking up dust at the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo, or thundering past spectators during long-gone horse races. It’s also the place where displaced Doney Park residents kept their evacuated animals during last summer’s Tunnel Fire. The quad parking lot was once a campsite for troops before it was a place for cars to pack in in anticipation of carnival rides and stock shows. In 2020, that lot was a site for mass COVID-19 testing.

One of the main hopes expressed by county leaders and planners like Simmons and Nemeth is that the park continues to meet the changing needs of the people who live in and visit Coconino County.

“This plan was not written in a vacuum by staff. This plan was drafted by staff, then vetted by the Coconino County Parks and Recreation Commission. It was vetted by our friends at Coconino County Parks. We put it out to the public for their input and involvement in the plan. Ultimately to go to the board of supervisors for their final approval,” Nemeth said. “We are going to use it as a decision-making tool. It’s going to help us make important decisions in the future, and we feel fortunate to have it in our toolbox. We know that it is going to serve us very well.”

