The Flagstaff area has always been special to Lauren Langley and her family.

Langley’s parents got engaged in Flagstaff, and even though she grew up in Show Low, the young entrepreneur fell in love with the region and one ponderosa pine shaded spot in particular.

That spot is an unassuming dirt lot next to the Dollar General in Kachina Village. The property is small, and the anchor for Langley’s infant business, a bakery named after a golden retriever housed in a bumblebee yellow food truck.

It’s called Honey Pie, and it’s co-owned by Langley’s father.

“It’s good. He’s the business mind and I’m definitely the baker mind. So, I came up with all the drinks, the menus, everything. He’s more my investor because I needed help. It’s definitely hard. It was hard to find a spot, but this was my favorite spot for sure,” Langley said.

As a teenager, Langley coped with stress in the kitchen, elbows deep in dough and batter.

“I realized, 'Why don’t I just do this for a living? If I do this whenever I’m stressed to feel better, why not just do it for a living?'” Langley said.

She followed her dream to culinary school in Oregon, where she refined her skills as a professional baker and built the foundation she’d need to start her own business.

After a stint in Phoenix, Langley looked for a place to launch her culinary career in Flagstaff. She found a property in Kachina Village and fell in love.

“I wanted to come back to Arizona after I went to culinary school ... Flagstaff’s the place,” Langley said. “We found the property in March [two years ago]. That’s when I felt like this was the spot.”

While baking provided relief from stress for Langley, the process of opening a physical bakery quickly became a source of stress instead.

This winter brought near-record-breaking snowfall to the region. That snow piled on the roof of the newly minted Honey Pie bakery until the weight of melting ice and snow caused the building to buckle and collapse.

Shingles littered the location Langley had handpicked, and standing in the rubble, she decided there was no way around demolition — the entire building needed to go.

Langley and her father decided they could salvage lumber from the collapsed structure. They were going to use the remnants to revive Honey Pie. Knowing that bulldozers would be on their way to complete the work the snow had started, the pair plucked nails from quality boards and piled them near the corner of the property.

According to a post made on the social media app Next Door by a family member, their truck’s transmission was being repaired, and they couldn’t yet haul the salvaged lumber away.

“Later, we realized someone took the wood,” Langley said matter-of-factly. “So I thought, ‘It’s OK, we’ll start from scratch.’”

As a baker, Langley is used to starting from scratch. That’s how she makes the dough for her scones, cinnamon rolls and signature custard-based honey pies.

Langley said that the benefit of having to erect an entirely new building is that she has more creative control over how the structure will look and be laid out. She’s particularly looking forward to setting up a drive-thru window.

The salvaged lumber would have given the brand-new building a nostalgic touch, but Langley isn’t worried about the loss in the long run. Her eyes are on the horizon.

Langley continued to build the business by drawing in wholesale clients, partnering with another fledgling business, Lund Canyon Coffee Company, and selling pastries to more established roasters, such as Single Speed Coffee.

All the while, she invested in a food truck-style trailer, which occupies the lot she loved in the first place.

“We found the trailer partially into wholesale that weekend. We found it in Phoenix and we were like, 'Let’s turn it into something we can use to start doing retail,” said Langley.

Now, she’s open Fridays and Saturdays, plugging away against the odds. She’s even hired her first employee to man the trailer and make the often pollinator-themed lattes that accompany Langley’s handmade treats.

“The hardest part is that it can be defeating. The hours. A lot of people have their own opinion of what I should do, but I kind of just try to pursue my dream and kick butt. It can kind of be hard not to let things get in the way,” Langley said. “My favorite thing is making people smile with pastries. I enjoy baking. I just hope that I can get the funds by the end of the year to start the [physical] bakery. I just hope I can make people smile.”