Bagpipe and drumming school performs, preps for weekend

An assortment of bagpipers and drummers gathered in Wheeler Park Wednesday evening for a performance on the square.

The event, a tradition of the Jim Thomson U.S. School for Piping and Drumming, is also the same week as Flagstaff’s Celtic Festival.

Several bagpipers and drummers made a large circle around their conductor in the park, playing music in what is known as a massed band. They wore kilts and T-shirts, and played an assortment of songs as people gathered to watch.

Bruce and Marla Smith sat at the park with their children, Paul and Paige, on a break from their trip back to Fort Worth, Texas. They were headed home after a visit to California, heard the piping as they drove past and decided to stop.

This was the kids’ first time hearing bagpipe music, which Paul described as “cool.”

After several songs, the musicians arranged themselves in the street and marched to Uptown Pubhouse to continue the celebration, playing as they went.

The performances continued once they reached Uptown, with students showing off what they’d learned this week through individual performances.

“This is what we like to call kitchen piping,” said school administrator Marianne Sullivan. “So people get to go up and do whatever they like to do, show off the different schools.”

The event is the culmination of the Jim Thomson U.S. School of Piping and Drumming hosted annually in Flagstaff for 21 years now. It runs for a week on Northern Arizona University’s campus, where students participate in group lessons, band practice and a variety of performances.

Another final concert was Thursday evening at Riordan Mansion.

Students can also choose to participate in classes on more specific topics, such as instrument maintenance, blowing steady and the many aspects involved in marching in a band. Several focused on piobaireachd, a name for the Great Highland Bagpipe’s classical music (also known as ceòl mór).

The school is dedicated to the memory of Jim Thomson, who ran it for its first several years.

“Without question there would be no school without Jim's hard work,” according to its website. “He ran the school for the students and to promote the music and traditions of the Great Highland Bagpipe and drumming.”

Students come from all over, Sullivan said, with a range of skill and age levels. Participants this year ranged from 8 to 80 years old and came from Ireland, Scotland, Canada and places across the U.S (as far as California, Texas and Louisiana).

Sullivan also played in the band that evening and is part of the City of Flagstaff’s Honor Guard. She has been playing bagpipes since the age of 10, as her parents were both born in Scotland.

Another piper, Jodie Marx, said this was her first time playing the bagpipes. She lives in Tucson and decided to start learning to play after sewing her own kilt by hand. At a friend’s suggestion, she found a paramedic who plays the pipes to be her instructor.

She played her first bagpipe notes two days before the concert, having spent a year practicing on the chanter, a recorder-like instrument that is the first step in learning to play.

“It's very different,” she said of playing the full instrument. “A chanter looks like a little recorder and then the pipes are a full set that takes a lot of air.”

She said she enjoyed the event and plans to keep coming back to the school.

The school is in partnership with the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society, which is hosting Flagstaff’s Celtic Festival this weekend. Many students from the school stay to compete in the festival, both solo and band, which are judged by its instructors.

The Celtic Festival takes place at Fort Tuthill County Park and runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Events scheduled for the weekend include Irish dancers, lessons on various aspects of Celtic life (highlights include Scottish pandemics, the importance of bees, handfasting and Norse constellations), whiskey tastings, crafts and even more music.

Adult tickets for the festival cost $20 for one day, or $30 for two days, with discounted prices for children, military members and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

More about the school can be found at jimthomsonpipingschool.com. Details of the Celtic Festival are available at nachs.info/celtic-festival.