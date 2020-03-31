You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bag three of Sedona's greatest rock hits in a single spin
0 comments
top story
OUTDOORS

Bag three of Sedona's greatest rock hits in a single spin

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: Gov. Ducey's executive order tells Arizonans to stay at home, but also encourages them to get out and enjoy the weather. So we'll run this for now...if nothing else, you can file it away as an option to check out later.

In my peripatetic trail wanderings during the snowy months, I’ve tended to avoid many of Sedona’s “greatest hits” — those red-rock formations with funky names that ensnare the tourists — in favor of the “deep cuts,” lesser known but equally as satisfying options.

And given current social-distancing mandates, it's wise to avoid heavily-trafficked trails. But it's still possible to take in the popular sights in Sedona, provided you keep that six-foot separation. Even on singletrack, it's possible to share the trails, if you're courteous and prudently step off when encountering others.

So, that said, today, I present a three-fer, three gorgeous and quirky Sedona spots connected by trails that draw scores of people and, in normal times, quite a few off-road tours featuring jeeps both pink and other hues.

In a span of seven miles, traversing only three trails, you can bag three must-see Sedona oddities: Chicken Point, Devil’s Dining Room and Submarine Rock.

(Actually, if you’re willing to veer off for a 1 ½-mile detour, you also can visit the Chapel of the Rock, though, as the risk of being sacrilegious, the trail leading to it is kind of boring and the payoff is a parking lot of the Chapel, which you can see just fine from a distance.)

Go early enough in the morning, and you avoid the prime hiking hours, but you’re never, in daylight hours, going to have the trails to yourself. Deal with it. Be nice.

It takes a change of attitude to take on the really popular Sedona trails and not come away frustrated. As a runner, I’m faster than the hikers but not as swift as the mountain bikers (at least on the flats and downhills), but I consciously tell myself to just lope along and not try for a so-called “fastest–known time,” which is out of my league anyway.

At one point on the Little Horse Trail, heading downhill on the way back, a rounded a bend and saw two septuagenarian hikers with trekking poles clacking along the singletrack. I had room to go around them, but instead I stopped, backed up against what I think was a cypress tree and let them pass six feet away. They greeted me as if I were a trail angel bearing water and snacks. The woman said I was the first runner who ever slowed to let them pass on their entire Sedona vacation (they were Canadian), and then she said “sorry” — in that funny way Canadians pronounce it — for slowing me down.

I actually had Chicken Point — the first of the three monuments you reach if starting from the Little Horse trailhead of Highway 179 — to myself for a precious few minutes.

Chicken Point (no, it’s not shaped like any manner of poultry to my eye) is a hulking hunk of slickrock rising about 30 feet off the trail proper and, as advertised, it affords gorgeous views of red-rock country, though I couldn’t help but fixate on the two identical spires jutting up and looming to the west. They are called the Twin Nuns but, for the life of me, I could not discern any resemblance to the women of the cloth — no rocks shapes like wimples or flowing habits.

Staring at the spires sent me into a reverie I’ve had before on Sedona trails. It’s that I totally fail the Rorschach test that apparently determines naming conventions here. To me, Courthouse Butte looks nothing like a courthouse, Merry-Go-Round Rock doesn’t even appear circular, and the Slim Shady Trail looks nothing like rapper Eminem.

When other bodies ascended Chicken Point, I decided to stop musing and continue on.

It can be a little difficult to spot the southern-most start of the Broken Arrow Trail. There’s a sign if you wander slightly north and west from the terminus of the Little Horse Trail. It leads down from the big slickrock and back into more vegetated, and rocky, terrain. (Don’t make the mistake of descending the off-road jeep trails to the east, closer to Submarine Rock; they are dangerously boulder-strewn and steep.)

In slightly less than a mile, you come to the junction with the Submarine Rock Trail, which heads east for less than a mile. I chose to push northward to Can’t-Miss-Sight No. 2 — Devil’s Dining Room. It’s a pleasant jaunt downhill — but, remember, you’ll have to ascend on the way back — until you start seeing fences on your left. That, and the signs telling you how to protect bats, let’s know you you’re about to reach Devil’s Dining Room.

It is, essentially, a big ol’ hole in the ground. To be exact, it’s a 90-foot deep sinkhole that is the home to nesting bats. I peered over as far as I could, given the cyclone fencing, but all I saw was the nullity of blackness below; no flying mammals just hanging out. Instead, I geeked out about the geology of the big hole, how the underground caverns of limestone dissolved over time and imploded.

Devil’s Dining Room is the turnaround point of this tour — though you can continue another 0.7 of a mile on the Broken Arrow Trail. Retrace your steps to the final stop, Submarine Rocks, which is another ginormous slab, not as vertical as Chicken Point but spread out more. You can scramble up the rock, if you’ve got some climbing skills, but you also can take the trail south a ways farther to a trail that leads up to some panoramic views of Sedona.

Eventually, as with any out-and-back trek, you must cover the same ground back to the trailhead. But that gives you another chance to stand atop Chicken Point. Back on the Little Horse Trail, I passed by the junction for the Chapel Trail once more. Nope, no today. Three tourist spots was enough for one morning.

Chicken Point, Devils Dining Room, Submarine Rock

Distance: 3 miles (Little Horse to Chicken Point out-and-back); 6.5 miles (Little Horse to Devils Dining Room, out-and-back); 7.8 miles (Little Horse to Submarine Rock, out-and-back)

Driving Directions: From Flagstaff, take Highway 89A for 24 miles into Sedona. At the roundabout, take Highway 179 south for 3.6 miles to a paved turnout and trailhead parking on the left (east) at milepost 309.8. A $5 Red Rock Pass is required.

The Route: From the trailhead, go south on the Bell Rock Pathway for 0.2 of a mile and make a left on the Little Horse Trail. At about 1.5 miles, follow the trail to the left up the slickrock to Chicken Point. To continue on to Devils Dining Room, find the sign for the Broken Arrow Trail to the northwest and go slightly less than a mile, beyond the junction for the Submarine Trail, to the sinkhole on the left. To get to Submarine Rock, make a right off the Broken Arrow Trail at the junction and go for 1 mile. Retrace steps back to the Little Horse trailhead.

Elevation gain: 732 feet.

Highest Elevation: 4,636 feet

Jurisdiction: Coconino National Forest, Red Rock District: www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/recarea/?recid=55336

Trail Use: Open to hikers/runners, mountain bikers and equestrians.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
3

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Feature Writer

Sam McManis is an Arizona Daily Sun features writer and the author of two books: “Running to Glory: An Unlikely Team, A Challenging Season and Chasing the American Dream" and “Crossing California: A Cultural Topography of a State of Wonder and Weirdness.”

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey
Local

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

  • Updated

Dear Governor Ducey: In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News