Bag three of Sedona's greatest rock hits in a single spin

In my peripatetic trail wanderings during the snowy months, I’ve tended to avoid many of Sedona’s “greatest hits” — those red-rock formations with funky names that ensnare the tourists — in favor of the “deep cuts,” lesser known but equally as satisfying options.
And given current social-distancing mandates, it's wise to avoid heavily-trafficked trails. But it's still possible to take in the popular sights in Sedona, provided you keep that six-foot separation. Even on singletrack, it's possible to share the trails, if you're courteous and prudently step off when encountering others.
So, that said, today, I present a three-fer, three gorgeous and quirky Sedona spots connected by trails that draw scores of people and, in normal times, quite a few off-road tours featuring jeeps both pink and other hues.
In a span of seven miles, traversing only three trails, you can bag three must-see Sedona oddities: Chicken Point, Devil’s Dining Room and Submarine Rock.
(Actually, if you’re willing to veer off for a 1 ½-mile detour, you also can visit the Chapel of the Rock, though, as the risk of being sacrilegious, the trail leading to it is kind of boring and the payoff is a parking lot of the Chapel, which you can see just fine from a distance.)
Go early enough in the morning, and you avoid the prime hiking hours, but you’re never, in daylight hours, going to have the trails to yourself. Deal with it. Be nice.
It takes a change of attitude to take on the really popular Sedona trails and not come away frustrated. As a runner, I’m faster than the hikers but not as swift as the mountain bikers (at least on the flats and downhills), but I consciously tell myself to just lope along and not try for a so-called “fastest–known time,” which is out of my league anyway.
At one point on the Little Horse Trail, heading downhill on the way back, a rounded a bend and saw two septuagenarian hikers with trekking poles clacking along the singletrack. I had room to go around them, but instead I stopped, backed up against what I think was a cypress tree and let them pass six feet away. They greeted me as if I were a trail angel bearing water and snacks. The woman said I was the first runner who ever slowed to let them pass on their entire Sedona vacation (they were Canadian), and then she said “sorry” — in that funny way Canadians pronounce it — for slowing me down.
I actually had Chicken Point — the first of the three monuments you reach if starting from the Little Horse trailhead of Highway 179 — to myself for a precious few minutes.
Chicken Point (no, it’s not shaped like any manner of poultry to my eye) is a hulking hunk of slickrock rising about 30 feet off the trail proper and, as advertised, it affords gorgeous views of red-rock country, though I couldn’t help but fixate on the two identical spires jutting up and looming to the west. They are called the Twin Nuns but, for the life of me, I could not discern any resemblance to the women of the cloth — no rocks shapes like wimples or flowing habits.
Staring at the spires sent me into a reverie I’ve had before on Sedona trails. It’s that I totally fail the Rorschach test that apparently determines naming conventions here. To me, Courthouse Butte looks nothing like a courthouse, Merry-Go-Round Rock doesn’t even appear circular, and the Slim Shady Trail looks nothing like rapper Eminem.
When other bodies ascended Chicken Point, I decided to stop musing and continue on.
It can be a little difficult to spot the southern-most start of the Broken Arrow Trail. There’s a sign if you wander slightly north and west from the terminus of the Little Horse Trail. It leads down from the big slickrock and back into more vegetated, and rocky, terrain. (Don’t make the mistake of descending the off-road jeep trails to the east, closer to Submarine Rock; they are dangerously boulder-strewn and steep.)
In slightly less than a mile, you come to the junction with the Submarine Rock Trail, which heads east for less than a mile. I chose to push northward to Can’t-Miss-Sight No. 2 — Devil’s Dining Room. It’s a pleasant jaunt downhill — but, remember, you’ll have to ascend on the way back — until you start seeing fences on your left. That, and the signs telling you how to protect bats, let’s know you you’re about to reach Devil’s Dining Room.
It is, essentially, a big ol’ hole in the ground. To be exact, it’s a 90-foot deep sinkhole that is the home to nesting bats. I peered over as far as I could, given the cyclone fencing, but all I saw was the nullity of blackness below; no flying mammals just hanging out. Instead, I geeked out about the geology of the big hole, how the underground caverns of limestone dissolved over time and imploded.
Devil’s Dining Room is the turnaround point of this tour — though you can continue another 0.7 of a mile on the Broken Arrow Trail. Retrace your steps to the final stop, Submarine Rocks, which is another ginormous slab, not as vertical as Chicken Point but spread out more. You can scramble up the rock, if you’ve got some climbing skills, but you also can take the trail south a ways farther to a trail that leads up to some panoramic views of Sedona.
Eventually, as with any out-and-back trek, you must cover the same ground back to the trailhead. But that gives you another chance to stand atop Chicken Point. Back on the Little Horse Trail, I passed by the junction for the Chapel Trail once more. Nope, no today. Three tourist spots was enough for one morning.
