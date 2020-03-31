Bag three of Sedona's greatest rock hits in a single spin

Go early enough in the morning, and you avoid the prime hiking hours, but you’re never, in daylight hours, going to have the trails to yourself. Deal with it. Be nice.

It takes a change of attitude to take on the really popular Sedona trails and not come away frustrated. As a runner, I’m faster than the hikers but not as swift as the mountain bikers (at least on the flats and downhills), but I consciously tell myself to just lope along and not try for a so-called “fastest–known time,” which is out of my league anyway.

At one point on the Little Horse Trail, heading downhill on the way back, a rounded a bend and saw two septuagenarian hikers with trekking poles clacking along the singletrack. I had room to go around them, but instead I stopped, backed up against what I think was a cypress tree and let them pass six feet away. They greeted me as if I were a trail angel bearing water and snacks. The woman said I was the first runner who ever slowed to let them pass on their entire Sedona vacation (they were Canadian), and then she said “sorry” — in that funny way Canadians pronounce it — for slowing me down.

I actually had Chicken Point — the first of the three monuments you reach if starting from the Little Horse trailhead of Highway 179 — to myself for a precious few minutes.