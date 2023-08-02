A Baderville home caught fire during a thunderstorm shortly after noon on Monday -- it appears to have been struck by lightning.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but according to Flagstaff Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Fennell, lightning is a likely cause.

The fire started in the attic, near a metal stove pipe that would have made a likely target for a lightning strike, he said.

One person was inside the house when the fire began. They made it out safely.

After upgrading the call to a first-alarm fire, and bringing in more resources, the first responding engine sent two firefighters into the house.

They noted the flames were contained in the attic. The home had high ceilings. To assess the extent of the fire’s spread, firefighters used a long hooked tool called a pipe pole to open a small hole between the ceiling and the attic floor.

The hole opened, releasing a wave of oxygen into the attic and boosting the height and heat of the blames above. The fire started to tear through the roof, Fennell said, and the inside of the home became too hot to safely host firefighters.

Once it was no longer safe to be inside the house, firefighters switched from an offensive to a defensive strategy. They focused on protecting outbuildings and tamping down flames from outside the house.

In Baderville, hydrants aren’t readily available to fire crews. Instead, water has to be retrieved from hydrants near Highway 180 and carted back to the scene of a fire to help quench the flames.

That alone makes fires in the neighborhood tricky to fight, Fennell said.

“That’s why we have to rely on all the partners to help,” he said.

The fire started in Summit Fire District, but multiple engines from the Flagstaff Fire Department responded. Highlands Fire District then helped to cover other calls in the city and in Summit’s territory.

The steady rain helped keep any smoldering embers quenched, Fennell said. Still, crews remained on the scene well into the night. Firefighters also checked on the house throughout the day on Tuesday, making sure the fire is completely extinguished.

Fennell said in light of this fire, he’d like to remind residents that lightning strikes can and do happen.

“If your house gets hit, and you know it was hit, call 911 right away,” he said. “With a lot of fires, it [the lightning] will hit the highest point in a house, not in easily detectable places or places where people are normally.”

Fennell recommends calling 911 and exiting your home if you believe it was struck by lightning. That way, he said, there’s nothing to slow down response times.

STORM REPRIEVE

Following several days of storm activity in the area, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a break in the action starting Thursday.

The forecast features high temperatures in the upper 80s through the middle of next week, with some decent wind gusts for most of that span.

Despite a week of rain scattered throughout northern Arizona, most of the region is still well behind the average for the monsoon to date. According to the NWS, Flagstaff only received 0.71 inches of rain between June 15 and July 31, about one-fourth of the normal average of 2.8 inches.

That trend was true for most cities across the region, with Bellemont, the Grand Canyon, Seligman and Page all below 50% of the normal average -- and others like Payson, Winslow and Window Rock with barely any measurable precipitation at all to this point.

