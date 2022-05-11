Backcountry access coming to Wupatki National Monument

Wupatki National Monument is on course to see an expansion of backcountry trails and access following a “Finding of No Significant Impact” (FONSI) released by the National Park Service on Monday. The finding evaluated a new backcountry management plan for the monument.

The plan includes the creation of new opportunities for visitors, including guided and unguided backcountry trails. With the clearance provided by this finding, the next step is implementation. But monument administrators say that several obstacles remain. There is currently no projected timeline for when visitors can expect to benefit from expanded access within the monument.

Once densely populated by the 12th-century ancestors of contemporary Pueblo communities, Wupatki National Monument is considered one of the most archaeologically well-preserved areas in the Southwest. The monument borders also contain open, rugged landscape, dramatic geologic features, dark skies, and a diverse range of plant and animal species. In 2013 the National Park Service (NPS) determined that over 96% of the monument’s 35,000 acres had qualities that made them eligible for wilderness designation.

“Because of that, we wanted to create a backcountry management plan that incorporated wilderness characteristics,” said Lisa Leap, resource stewardship and science manager for the Flagstaff area monuments.

Leap explained that the NPS mission of “enhancing visitor experience and education” motivated a backcountry management plan that would allow visitors to access the monument’s ample wilderness and experience firsthand what the wilderness has to offer — solitude, dark skies, unique soundscapes and more.

Currently, visitor use is concentrated at the monument visitor center and four primary frontcountry archeological areas: Wupatki Pueblo; Wukoki Pueblo; Citadel and Nalakihu Pueblos; and Lomaki and Box Canyon pueblos. In 2017, NPS initiated the process of implementing a new backcountry management plan that would allow visitors extended access to hiking in the areas of Kaibab House, Pronghorn Plateau, Kaibab Crossing and Crack-in-Rock.

For the past seven years, volunteer ranger Rick Ruess has been leading guided overnight hikes to Crack-in-Rock. He said that interest in the area is significant.

The hikes he leads routinely fill up.

“There’s usually a waiting list,” Ruess said.

Implementation of a new backcountry management plan requires a lot of background work, Leap said.

The new FONSI is the culmination of years of research, public civic engagement, communication with monument neighbors and stakeholders and tribal consultation.

“We went back to the drawing board after our first set of public comments in January 2020,” Leap said.

At that time, there was concern from the Navajo Nation, which shares a border with the monument, that new backcountry management would sever important access via Black Falls Crossing Road or have adverse impacts on cultural resources in the eastern portion of the monument. Leap explained that road access would not be impacted by the new plan, and that concerns over cultural resources led NPS to omit entire portions of expanded access in the monument’s eastern region.

“We just decided not to move forward with any work in that area,” Leap said.

Leap also explained that under the new backcountry management plan, most access would require a permit and include an educational prerequisite so that visitors have a better understanding of the landscape and archaeology they’re likely to encounter.

“We just want to make sure that people are educated,” Leap said. “It’s a great opportunity to educate people about seeing things on the ground and leaving them alone.”

This educational prerequisite should go a long way in protecting cultural resources, Ruess said.

In his experience, problems stem from people who “don’t live in the area,” and have no knowledge of the ancestral significance of the site that are most likely to cause damage.

“If you're an experienced hiker, knowledgeable and respectful, I don't see any problem,” Ruess said.

As a first-time visitor to Wupatki National Monument, Meghan White of Orange County, California, was excited to learn about the potential for expanded access in the future. She said that the capacity to get away from the visitor center could positively influence one’s relationship to the site.

“I personally think [backcountry access] makes you respect it a lot,” she said. “I really love and appreciate the fact that our nation keeps these lands.”

Backcountry access makes it easier to “transport yourself to the time when people lived here” said Margarita Cordoba, another monument visitor from northern California. She noted that even on a slow Monday, the density of people at the visitor’s center was emotionally distracting.

By comparison, she thinks that people who are motivated to “go further” into the backcountry are also those likely to be respectful of what they find.

“They’ll have the sensitivity,” she said.

According to Leap, alongside permitting and educational prerequisites, NPS will monitor trails and remain poised to close backcountry access in the event that any number of “triggers” are observed. Triggers could include “collection piling” of archaeology like pottery sherds, social trailing, or “barren cores,” where excess visitation has killed off vegetation.

“The preservation of cultural and natural resources is the predominant goal of this plan,” she said.

Even with the clearance granted by the FONSI, there is no estimate for when the monument backcountry plan and expanded access will come to fruition.

Leap said the need for robust monitoring and educational materials will also require increased staff.

Like many others, NPS is experiencing an employee shortage.

“We just do not have the staffing capabilities right now to extend any of our discovery hikes or to implement a permit system,” Leap said, adding that their needs are great — educational staff, law enforcement and natural resource staff are among the must-haves.

“We also want to incorporate tribal perspectives on these new areas,” said Leap, adding that NPS is working to cultivate a relationship with partner organizations on the Navajo Nation that would see Indigenous community members more directly involved in guiding and educating visitors to the monument.

But so far, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of personnel to spare.

“Their capacity is also limited,” she said. “But we're not going to stop pushing that issue because things can change.”

When asked about staffing obstacles, Leap pointed to the challenge of housing employees.

“One of the one of the things we're finding is that people can't afford Flagstaff,” she said.

Nonetheless, Leap feels good about the progress the FONSI signifies and isn’t interested in rushing implementation. She said it’s worth waiting to resolve staffing issues and “dial-in” other aspects of the backcountry management plan to make sure that the natural and cultural resources of Wupatki are adequately protected.

“Resource protection is our number one concern,” Leap said. “It always has been, and it will continue to lead the process forward.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

