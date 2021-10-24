Back from the COVID-19 brink: Flagstaff man, once near death from virus, recalls his ordeal

His prognosis, frankly, was not promising, though he said Felesha received mixed signals.

“There was one point where they said I’m not making progress,” he recalled. “The next day, they’re telling (his wife) that I’m doing well from the ECMO treatment. Then, at another point, they said, ‘He might have to be on the ventilator for the rest of his life.’ It was hard on her.”

But, as February turned to March, Whitehair regained some clarity and some health.

“I had started to wake up and look around, and I remember seeing people next to me doing their (ECMO) treatment and I was asking, ‘Where am I?’” he said. “The nurses told me I’d been through a lot but it looks like I’m going to be OK. There was one point when this doctor came in — I recognized his voice — and saying, ‘Randell, It’s good to see you.’ Next thing he says is, ‘What are you doing lying in bed? You’re not getting any better just lying there. You don’t need to be here anymore.”

He had turned a corner — but many more corners needed to be navigated.