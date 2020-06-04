Babbitt Ranches postpones annual colt sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To protect spectators and participants, the 2020 Babbitt Ranches Colt Sale will not take place in July, with organizers instead planning for an online auction in March 2021.

The event is expected to return live to Spider Web Camp, north of Flagstaff near Gray Mountain, next summer. It is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021.

“We want to thank everyone who joins us each year out at Spider Web Camp for the many years of friendship and support. We will certainly miss seeing everyone in the stands,” said Babbitt Ranches President and General Manager Billy Cordasco in a press release. “This year’s colts are beautiful and strong as always. We will be proud to show them off in March!”

Over the years, Babbitt Ranches has developed a successful American Quarter Horse breeding program largely from descendants of the early Hashknife horses of the Aztec Land & Cattle Company and the Driftwood (champion rodeo American Quarter Horse) lineage. Since the 1990s, locals and visitors have attended the auction that usually occurs the second Saturday in July.