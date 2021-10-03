Babbitt Ranches partners with SRP, energy developer on solar northwest of Flagstaff

The facility will then also contain infrastructure to help transfer the power generated by the facility and put it onto the grid.

McKee said CO Bar represented a “significant investment” into Arizona for Clēnera but said he wouldn’t speak to specific numbers at this point in time.

McKee added that the solar project is also only the first of several new solar projects Clēnera is working on within the state, and northern Arizona residents should expect to see their name again.

“We have two other contracted projects in northern Arizona. And then we have two other contracted projects in southern Arizona that are either going to be starting construction by the beginning of next year or sometime in 2023,” McKee said, adding that the two northern Arizona projects are also in the vicinity of Flagstaff.

Clēnera currently operates a solar facility near Sahuarita, located south of Tucson.

McKee said construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2023.

Over the course of the 18-month construction timeline, it is expected that approximately 550 construction jobs will be created, with many being local, according to a media release.