Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years

Although the sale was canceled last year as a result of the pandemic, Cordasco said Babbitt Ranches is getting ready to bring it back and in-person this July.

Still, a lot has also changed in the century Babbitt Ranches has been in operation.

The organization’s business and mission has expanded from mainly livestock to include issues of conservation, outdoor recreation and, potentially soon, renewable energy as well, Cordasco said.

In 2015, Babbitt Ranches purchased the Nordic Center north of Flagstaff and nearly 20 miles of the Arizona Trail now pass through ranch land.

Meanwhile, the ranch has also holds 40,000 acres in a conservation easement and, along with government agencies, has undertaken projects to reintroduce the endangered black-footed ferret and conducted grassland restoration work.

At the same time, Cordasco said, like any business, they have financial concerns.

Managing the ranch means keeping all those missions and values in mind when making decisions, even if not every decision supports each value equally, Cordasco said.

"They don't have to be in balance each time when you make a decision, you simply have to be aware of them,” Cordasco said.