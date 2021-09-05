Babbitt Ranch wind farm breezes through county planning and zoning

“I think what troubles me is we’re saying, ‘Let’s do these studies to learn,’ and then if we do in fact learn something, we have locked ourselves in to a benchmark where we can no longer change it, even if it is to the detriment to an avian species or a wildlife species,” Ontiveros said.

But Vice Chair Don Walters interjected, saying he believed a compromise language could be created.

Walters suggested the wording of a condition could be along the lines of, “NextEra will work with [wildlife managers] to achieve reasonable goals,” in terms of addressing wildlife impacts.

And in the end, the fact that Babbitt Ranches, which has a long history on the land and a reputation for conservation and collaboration, was behind the project seemed a significant factor in bringing commissioners on board.

Public input

The commission did hear from some members of the public who both supported and opposed the project.

Mickey Crank, who said she owns a home near the project site, said she was adamantly opposed.