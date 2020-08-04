AZT's Babbitt Ranch section now singletrack-minded

“No, I knew the day would eventually come, with perseverance and all the partners keeping it on their radar and acknowledging the value of this trail and the realignment,” said Cynthia Nemeth, of the Coconino County Parks and Recreation Commission. “The Arizona Trail is a huge benefit to our state, and this really speaks to partnerships. We’re talking a private property owner, the county, nonprofits and federal agencies working together.”

Matt Nelson, executive director of the Arizona Trail Association, said improving “user experience” on the Babbitt Ranches passage was one of his organization’s foremost goals. Though ATZ leadership had long praised Babbitt Ranches for allowing access onto its land — it’s the only private land on the entire 800-mile stretch — it had long wanted a more scenic and aesthetically pleasing route.

And once the Babbitt family gave the nod in 2018, and once all the bureaucratic tangles had been unwound, it took Flagline Trails, the Arizona and American Conservation Corps and scores of volunteers less than a year to build 15 miles of singletrack.

“We were committed to get it done because, well, it was 20 years in the making,” Nelson said. “There was all this pent-up excitement. We’d been looking forward to this for so long. Executive directors long before me had been wanting to see this happen.”