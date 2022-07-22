AZDCS hosts conference for youth transitioning out of foster care

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (AZDCS) hosted an annual conference in Flagstaff earlier this month designed to help youth navigate transitioning out of the foster care system.

Sixty-four teenagers in foster care spent three days at the Little America Hotel participating in a series of workshops and activities meant to provide them with the tools and resources necessary to succeeded in adulthood.

Anyone in AZDCS’s young adult program between the ages of 14 and 21 can attend the conference, which is now in its 30th year. There are currently about 4,000 people in the particular age range in Arizona’s foster system.

AZDCS’s Youth Empowerment Council helped plan the event, including selecting topics for the workshops. Topics this year included information about health advocacy, crimes of opportunity, substance abuse, mindfulness, LGBTQIA+, family communications and cultural awareness.

“I selected a lot of these topics because they sounded most interesting to me and stuff I could work on,” said Alexis Ochoa, a 17-year-old in foster care who has served on the Youth Empowerment Council since last August. “ ... These are very real-life scenarios that we’re going to have to deal with eventually, so I think these workshops helped us in a way to get these embedded in our brains -- like this is how you would go about this.”

One of this year’s new workshops focused on relationships, taking place in a group support format. Sessions were led by a licensed master of social work, with Youth Empowerment Council advocates sharing their own experiences with foster care.

The conference also included a resource fair, with tables featuring places like the U.S. Forest Service, East Valley Institute of Technology, Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University and the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Another new activity was called the fishbowl, where AZDCS leaders sat in the center of a circle with four conference attendees. Those in the middle could ask each other questions, with the young people in the audience swapping in as they had things to say.

“I think that's always a really powerful part of the conference, because it's a free forum for young people to say, 'This is what’s really happening out there,” said Megan Conrad, MAS-MFT, DCS’s Permanency and Youth Services supervisor and statewide independent living coordinator.

“Without being scared that somebody will say you're wrong, that didn't happen," Ochoa added.

“I think the really great thing about the conference is that it just connects everybody,” Conrad said. “ ... Not all young people enjoy their time with the department, and I think what it shows them is, wow, there are other people at the department too, besides just my worker that I see every month that care about us and want to listen to us and that I can go to if I have questions.”

Ochoa serves as the Youth Empowerment Council’s youth outreach coordinator, speaking with other conference attendees and helping them get involved in the council. She started after attending the conference for the first time last year.

For her, the highlights of the conference are “engaging with other people and building those relationships” as well as the workshops and activities.

“I’m a people person. So to me, that’s just like what life is about,” she said, “meeting new people and talking, learning new things. So it was just getting all of those things but at once ... I was never bored.”

At one of the workshop sessions, Ochoa said, she was able to apply to her own life was one on parental communications. She lives with her 19-year-old sister and was trying to navigate the relationship.

“I was just trying to figure out how that would work, because we’re both the same age and she’s trying to parent me,” she said. " ... It helped me realize that, yes, even though we’re the same age, she's my legal guardian, she does have responsibility to me. It helped me figure communications, on how to talk to her, on how to adjust to a certain situation."

The conference is in addition to AZDCS programs meant to help youth transition successfully into adult life. While the department's main goal is to place children in permanent homes before they age out of care at 18, around 700 young adults each year turn 18 before finding permanency.

“I think a lot of people need support, whether it’s financially [or] emotional support, and I would say they need a lot of help transitioning on how to be adults,” Ochoa said. “Because after you turn 18, they help you prepare, but a lot of people are just not ready. They’re not ready because it’s not fair. It’s like, yes, somebody helped you out, but for one month, two months. ... How could two months measure up to a lifetime of what somebody’s parents have been teaching them?”

Changes in federal government mean that support services now begin at 14 instead of 16, Conrad said. She mentioned school stability and a family-like structure as being especially important.

In-between step

"I'm hoping that's going to help get those young people into the right living arrangements, make sure that they have all the supports," she said.

Among services provided by DCS are materials covered in monthly specialist visits and the Successful Transition to Adulthood Service. In the second, professionals at two regional providers (Arizona's Children Association and Intermountain Centers for Human Development) meet with youth 14 and older to help them achieve their goals.

“If it's conflict at where they’re living, if it’s educational success, if it’s trying to work out housing plans, they really can help with any of those areas,” Conrad said.

The service also works with caregivers to provide education on skills like laundry, dishes and grocery shopping and supports young people in finding family-like settings.

Conrad said one of Arizona’s issues has been “a lack of options" for people in foster care. In group homes, Ochoa said, there’s an expectation to leave as soon as someone turns 18, regardless of circumstance.

“I think that’s completely unfair because a lot of these kids are unprepared and they have nowhere else to go,” she said. "… Even with transitioning, I’d say it’s getting expensive, like a lot more expensive. It’s hard for these kids because sometimes we're all we have. I know girls trying to live with each other just so they can afford a one-bedroom apartment and it’s sad because there's not enough help out there."

“What we really knew we needed is an in-between step,” Conrad said.

In September, DCS is planning to create new unlicensed group housing for 18- to 21-year-olds to serve as a step between other foster settings and living on their own.

Overall, Ochoa said she hopes the conference “encourages people to speak up and be more comfortable with approaching certain situations they may not have been comfortable with before.”

“Just being able to tell somebody, without the fear of retaliation, 'This is what’s going on and this is what I need,'” she said. “Not everybody can do that, and I think that’s what keeps a lot of people down. They’re scared to ask for their help or they’re scared to say this happened to me because they’ll think that it’s their fault. ... It’s just letting these kids know that they have that support and there are resources out there.”

More about foster care in Arizona can be found at azdcs.gov/foster.