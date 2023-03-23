The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) has created an $800,000 research grant to help solve a problem most law enforcement and fire agencies are facing across the state: short staffing.

The funding comes from ABOR’s Technology Research Initiative Fund (TRIF).

Arizona voters passed Proposition 301 in 2000, creating a 0.6% sales tax to provide funding for K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities. The state university’s portion of those tax dollars make up TRIF.

ABOR decided to use $1 million from that fund to create a series of community grants.

“The community grants are an effort by ABOR and the three state universities to make a direct impact on communities and on the State of Arizona to solve problems, issues, concerns that they have that our research abilities can provide data and potential action plans for moving forward,” explained ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson.

Because the money for the community research grants came from taxpayers, Manson said, ABOR reached out to Arizona communities to find out what kinds of research they thought might be important.

“I think we have all heard, whether it’s in the media or anecdotally, the difficulties that communities are having with maintaining, recruiting, and training particularly police and firefighters,” Manson said. “When we put it out there that we were interested in helping communities solve their problems, this was one of the top things that came out in the request for proposals.”

This first grant-funded project will harness the expertise and research potential of Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. The social-science based research will focus on determining how public safety agencies can retain and recruit front-line, sworn personnel, according to the tri-university faculty research proposal.

In September of 2022 ABOR connected with a working group formed by the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The group was designed to identify the drivers of police and fire attrition rates and work toward finding solutions that kept firehouses and traffic patrols running normally.

“They were very interested in how our social-science research could help them evaluate the data and drive solutions,” Manson said. “The idea of this research is to provide the working group with additional information to make more data-driven decisions on how they can improve the work environment, the recruiting process they go through, the retention process they go through, and the service they provide to the state in their communities.”

Researchers will collect both quantitative data, and qualitative data obtained through leadership interviews and focus groups. They’ll also conduct two experimental studies on municipal-level recruitment.

At the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD), recruitment of sworn officers isn’t the biggest challenge at the moment. The long-term impacts of short-staffing are the more pressing problem.

Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman said his department looks fully staffed on paper.

“We have 18 officers in various stages of field training. 12 recruits starting right now pre-academy for our next police academy,” Musselman said. “On patrol, when I take out those 31 people that are in training out of our 70 officers that work the road and the streets, we’re 47% down on officer staffing. That’s a huge number.”

Compared to this time last year, Musselman said, the department has fewer vacancies for sworn officers. Because the police academy is about 21 weeks long and is followed by roughly 21 additional weeks of field training, it’ll be months before the new hires can set out on patrol and lighten the load current sworn personnel has been carrying.

Right now, no more than two officers can take time off per shift. If a third person calls in sick, someone has to come in on their days off to fill the gaps.

According to Musselman, FPD is still able to respond effectively to calls for service. So far, he said, the department hasn’t seen response times suffer as a direct result of low staffing.

The impacts of a particularly wet winter are a different story entirely.

“Weather really seems to be the bigger impact on response times,” he said. “Most of the wrecks, if we’re going to write a citation, we have to have a true [sworn] officer go to that. Police aides, if there’s a stalled-out car, they can go out, call a tow truck and get that person on their way, so that helps quite a bit.”

There are a number of ways Musselman said his department tries to maximize the time and impact of existing officers on the force.

“We really do try to keep our squads whole. [To do that] we push people more toward online reporting platforms. So if you’re in a wreck and we’re tied up on other wrecks — maybe we’re tied up on an injury accident and yours is a noninjury -- there’s a way you can do that accident report online,” Musselman said. “We try to do a lot of callback reports as well, so that I’m not sending an officer out to drive to your house. We’re trying to be greener and say, ‘Hey, we’ll have an officer call you.’ If there’s followup, we can have a road officer do that. We really are trying to mitigate some of those effects.”

Proactive patrols, more than anything, suffer when there aren’t enough officers available, he added.

“We had to pull folks off of our traffic squad and put them on regular squads to help answer calls for service. We haven’t been able to do as much of the proactive traffic enforcement that we would like in school zones or intersections where we see a lot of wrecks,” Musselman said.

Filling the gaps

According to data provided by ABOR, Phoenix and Tucson’s police departments might be seeing even heavier impacts from short-staffing.

“I have one little statistic here that I think is very telling. The City of Phoenix Police Department has a shortage of 500 officers. For priority two calls, things like a burglary in process, the average response time ranges from 20 to 40 minutes,” Manson said. “By which time I’m assuming the burglary in process is no longer in process.”

Musselman said there is a bit of a supply-and-demand issue when it comes to finding new recruits in Arizona. When Phoenix and Tucson departments are hurting for people, competition for the highest-quality candidates gets stiff.

“There’s bidding wars going on down in the Valley to recruit officers; people are offering hiring bonuses, they’re offering to help pay moving expenses,” he said.

Musselman added that in Flagstaff, the pressures of a high cost of living can deter officers from joining the force.

“It’s cheaper to live elsewhere,” he said. “The right people are in high demand with a very small recruitment pool.”

Research from this project, he said, might help agencies realize the pool is larger.

“Anything that’s going to help us reach out to the right folks that are looking for this type of career; we recruit heavily out of the armed forces. It just seems to be a nice fit. People are used to wearing uniforms, they’re used to kind of the structure,” Musselman said. “If there’s a demographic out there that we’re missing, that’s going to be huge. Not just, 'Hey, you’re missing this demographic,' but how do you start that conversation to get those folks interested in policing and police work?”

Part of the research funded by ABOR’s community research grant will address recruitment concerns and funding limitations. According to the faculty proposal, researchers will investigate current strategies for cities and municipalities to manage staffing shortages, and dig into budgetary limitations.

“Funding is huge. We’ve been lucky. Our city leadership has been pretty supportive of our department to help keep us above the average. It’s just the market over the last two years has moved so juristically, I think some of the smaller municipalities are going to be struggling to keep people for sure,” Musselman said.

The community research project will do more than to work on determining why agencies might struggle with recruitment. It will also try to determine if there is a consistent statewide retention challenge for police and fire agencies and what the magnitude of that problem might be.

Musselman said he believes that in Flagstaff the same challenges to recruitment exist in retention, but might be magnified by the pressures of the job.

“You’re going to go to calls that give you a heartache, whether it’s a SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] call or just something that doesn’t make sense or you can’t make sense of. You’ve got to work through those, you’ve got to take your time off,” Musselman said.

Still, staffing concerns can mean officers have to work extra shifts to fill in the gaps, leaving less of that critical time off available.

Adapting to the times

Arizona’s population growth, according to Manson, also appears to be outpacing the growth of public safety agencies affecting the level of service Arizonans receive as well as internal morale in departments.

“That loss of personnel in those arenas ... decreases the level of service provided to our communities statewide," Manson said. "It decreases public safety. It puts those police and firefighters who remain on the job under high stress, and, over time, positions which when you’re tired and in stressful positions can lead to less-than-ideal decision making. It just is a really bad spiral."

There has to be, according to the chief, a certain degree of emphasis on self-care to keep the men and women in uniform in a good headspace on the job.

“A lot of people make their own weather,” Musselman said. “Most of the people we hire are pretty positive. They’re in the business to help people. You’ve just got to make sure they don’t lose that fire of being here to help people.

"We try to keep an eye on that and make sure that people aren’t getting burned out in the profession. If they are, they need to come in talk to their supervisor, talk to the chief, and let us reassign them somewhere where they can catch their breath and get their feet back up under them for a while. Let us get you into a training that refills your cup and gets you back in a positive place.”

Musselman said there has been a shift in public attitudes toward policing — something social science researchers at the three state universities plan to measure, too.

“The climate certainly seems to be changing over the past 10 years. It’s constant. One bad act and you lose public trust and it just goes. It’s so damaging to our profession. We all hire humans and humans make mistakes,” Musselman said.

That extra scrutiny has posed a unique challenge for public safety leaders. There is immense pressure to find bodies, fill positions and keep existing sworn officers from burnout, according to Musselman. At the same time, public safety leaders have to be more conscious about the types of people they hire than they’ve perhaps needed to be in the past.

“You’ve got to focus on hiring good people, hiring for the right reason,” said Musselman. “You have to invest a lot in training, a lot more than you used to.”

Having a local police academy, which will welcome its next class in April, can make hiring decisions a little easier, Musselman said. Local academy instructors can help a recruit with the right attitude with their aptitude.

“Say you’re struggling in firearms and you didn’t qualify this week, well it’s pretty easy to say, ‘Hey, come on in on Saturday, we’ll have an instructor go out to the range with you and work with you.’ Other agencies training our people outside the city don’t want to give up their Saturday,” Musselman said.

The local academy also helps because FPD is not the only agency working to fill ranks.

“Demand for seats is high. In past years, you may be able to call an academy and say, ‘Hey, can we reserve four seats?’ Now you call and they say, ‘The best we can do is two seats.’ That is a struggle,” Musselman said.

The first class to complete High Country Training Academy graduated earlier this year. That first batch of recruits came exclusively from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, FPD and NAUPD.

The spring class will include a few recruits from other state agencies.

Still, the Coconino Community College-based academy is facing growing pains. The classroom’s maximum occupancy is 24, and, according to Musselman, leadership at High Country Training Academy is working on building a locker room and securing a larger space for recruits to practice defensive tactics.

In the meantime, the research funded by the ABOR community grant will consider “the workforce development pipeline” as work is done to find solutions to staffing shortages.

According to the tri-university faculty proposal, researchers are aiming to have a final report available by October of this year.

That report, Manson said, will be presented to the governor and Arizona Legislature.