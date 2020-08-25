Avoid being another Grand Canyon death statistic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the time the young Grand Canyon hiker came under Dr. Tom Myers’ care, she was in bad shape. Like, may-not-make-it shape.

She had consumed too much water, way too much, on her journey and was suffering from hyponatremia. Brain swelling, seizures, coma. She survived, but spent about a week in the hospital. Not exactly a trip to remember.

“The thing is,” Myers said, “she blew right past the (trailhead) signs.”

Those were signs that Myers and National Park Service employees had posted warning people heading down the canyon for day hikes or multi-day trips that there can be as much danger in drinking too much water as not enough. Either the young woman didn’t see the signs or ignored the admonition. In any event, it nearly cut short her life.

“If we hadn’t reached them by the time we get to the trailhead, we aren’t going to reach them,” said Myers, a physician at the Grand Canyon Clinic since 1990. “They’ve already got an agenda. They’re focused. Maybe pretty nervous, kind of intimidated, but they want to get going. They don’t want to stop and look at a sign and say, ‘Oh, we didn’t even think about that.’ Even with the signs, we haven’t been able to reach them like I’ve wanted to. It’s the same old problems, just new faces.”