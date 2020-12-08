Aura development on High Country Trail takes a second swing

A development on High Country Trail that was shot down last year by the Planning and Zoning Commission is ready for a second try. The Aura development, by Texas-based Trinsic Development, is set to go before the commission on Dec. 9.

Trinsic is requesting that 11 acres of the 16-acre parcel be rezoned to accommodate a multifamily apartment building. The parcel itself, west of Lake Mary Road, is bisected by High Country Trail and power lines.

As such, the buildings would only be on the southern portion of the property and set back significantly from the road. The northern section of the property will remain undeveloped and is home to a historic structure.

Trinsic Managing Director Todd Gosselink said the project is very different from the development the commission was presented last year, when even city staff recommended not approving the rezoning request.

“It's not lip service. These are real changes that were in direct response to what we heard from staff and neighbors,” Gosselink said. “And while we recognize that we're not going to be able to please everybody -- never once in my career has everybody said, ‘this sounds fantastic’ -- we fully support it. We do think that this meets the needs of the community in a responsible and responsive way.”