Aura development on High Country Trail takes a second swing

A development on High Country Trail that was shot down last year by the Planning and Zoning Commission is ready for a second try. The Aura development, by Texas-based Trinsic Development, is set to go before the commission on Dec. 9.
Trinsic is requesting that 11 acres of the 16-acre parcel be rezoned to accommodate a multifamily apartment building. The parcel itself, west of Lake Mary Road, is bisected by High Country Trail and power lines.
As such, the buildings would only be on the southern portion of the property and set back significantly from the road. The northern section of the property will remain undeveloped and is home to a historic structure.
Trinsic Managing Director Todd Gosselink said the project is very different from the development the commission was presented last year, when even city staff recommended not approving the rezoning request.
“It's not lip service. These are real changes that were in direct response to what we heard from staff and neighbors,” Gosselink said. “And while we recognize that we're not going to be able to please everybody -- never once in my career has everybody said, ‘this sounds fantastic’ -- we fully support it. We do think that this meets the needs of the community in a responsible and responsive way.”
As the project is proposed now, the development would be made up of six fewer buildings than the previous iteration, leading to fewer units and bedrooms. While the previous version had 172 units, the current project reduced that down to 160. There were some three-bedroom units planned, but that has also changed with only one- and two-bedroom units proposed.
Of those units, 10% will be permanently designated as affordable and enrolled in the city’s affordable housing program. The remaining units will be rented at a rate determined by the market.
Often, affordable units are designated for residents who make 80% or less than the area's median income. In Flagstaff in 2020, that is $60,150 for a family of four, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Gosselink said they have also pulled the closest buildings much further away from the closest single family homes.
The project’s stormwater system has also been revised. While the previous plans created large stormwater drainages that eliminated open space and concerned neighbors, the project now will retain stormwater onsite, which will flow into a large culvert.
Gosselink said they have also committed to make the project more sustainably friendly than its previous iteration.
“Looking at what the City of Flagstaff and the city council did last week with the affordable housing declaration, we think [the project] is something that benefits the whole community as a recognized need that we are trying to fill with private investment,” Gosselink said. “We're trying to be sensitive to what everybody has said, and as a result, it has changed the project pretty dramatically.”
If they are able to successfully make their case before the Planning and Zoning Commission, the project could before the new city council and mayor in January. That could allow construction to begin in the latter half of 2021.
