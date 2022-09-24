Attempted home invasions and intrusions around Flagstaff have residents concerned

Marilyn White and her husband have lived in Flagstaff for more than 30 years; their home in Cheshire has always felt safe.

That was until their home security camera picked up footage of headlights around midnight on Sept. 6. In the morning, White’s husband left for the gym and noticed a piece of his Mazda appeared to have been ripped away from the wheel well on the driver’s side.

The couple’s concern grew when the following night their Ring doorbell camera displayed a video of a person in a hoodie appearing to snap cellphone photographs of items on their porch before running away.

“We were already full of anxiety because the night before we realized our car had gotten vandalized,” White said. “My husband and daughter were both waiting up. My husband, his intuition was thinking that sometimes these criminals will go back to the scene of the crime.”

In the footage, a person White believes might be female appears in frame. The family’s porch light was out when the stranger approached, making the flash of a light or camera more pronounced. The footage is grainy and black and white, but it seems to show the person look directly at the camera before running away.

“The closer they got to the front door," White said, "I think they heard my husband and my daughter. My daughter ran into the living room and brought it to her dad’s attention that somebody was on the porch. I think the person heard talking inside the house and took off. They looked directly toward the door where the Ring cam is.”

What you can’t see in the Ring cam video is a second person White insists her family saw.

“This person had an accomplice behind one of our vehicles and they ran off into the cul-de-sac. They were looking into our neighbor’s vehicle," she said.

White added that there was nothing on her porch but furniture and a few boxes, and nothing was stolen. Officers with the Flagstaff Police Department arrived on scene about 20 minutes after the Whites noticed the suspicious activity, and, according to police reports, they checked to make sure the neighbor’s car wasn’t damaged.

Her home wasn’t broken into and nothing was damaged or stolen, but White found the whole incident deeply unsettling.

“I think a lot of people think it’s safe," she said. "We told our neighbors all this information, and to our surprise, it was expressed to us that people are under the assumption that we live in this kind of Andy Griffith neighborhood where things like this don’t happen in our neighborhood. People leave their car doors open. We’ve always locked up our cars, because you still live in a suburban area. Things do happen."

White posted the video from her security footage on social media platform Nextdoor to try to make more neighbors aware of what happened. On the site and on Facebook groups, incidents like White's do crop up from time to time -- where no apparent crime was committed, but citizens are left with a prevailing sense of unease. This week, multiple other posts on Nextdoor mentioned suspicious activity near houses.

In Greenlaw, Audra Travelbee was gardening on Saturday morning. It was around 10:30 a.m., and she was taking a break from watering plants. Out of habit, Travelbee locked her front door and sat down on her couch for a quick break. That’s when she said she saw feet under her mostly closed blinds approach her door. The person pulled on her door handle, trying to get inside.

“I went outside,” Travelbee said, describing what happened after the person stopped pulling on her door. “I shouted to him and asked if he tried to open the front door. He said, ‘I didn’t try to open your front door, ma’am.’”

She described the man as being dressed like a salesman and carrying a clipboard. Travelbee said she found it disquieting that the man hadn’t knocked on her door at all.

“It was really scary,” she said, “because I’d been out. Maybe he thought I didn’t lock the door.”

Ultimately, there wasn’t a break-in in Travelbee’s case either, but she did file a police report.

This step is crucial, said Odis Brockman, FPD public information officer.

“We use this information to build cases and to see developing trends,” Brockman said. "We use a technique called COMPSTAT where we gather information on crimes. We record day of the week, the time and the locations. When we notice something is a trend, we can then start to allocate resources to that area during those times and try to resolve the problem.

"These resources can be anything we believe will help, from traditional to innovative. We may increase marked patrols as a deterrent, or conduct undercover operations to make an arrest. We then continue to adjust our approach as the trend evolves until the calls for service drop off or an arrest is made. If people do not report the incidents, we have no way of knowing unless we happen across something happening while we are on patrol.”

Brockman also said it’s important to remember to be aware of your surroundings and exercise vigilance.

“Most criminals are opportunistic,” he said.

For that reason, he encourages folks to take simple steps such as turning on a porch light when appropriate, locking their cars, closing their garage doors and securing valuables.

White offered similar advice.

“Look out for their neighbors," White said. "It doesn’t hurt to have some type of security or motion light to chase people away. If we didn’t have a Ring cam, who knows what would have happened?”