At Flagstaff polling sites, a steady drizzle of in-person voting

So of course, this being 2020, it had to rain on Election Day morning in Flagstaff. But compared to what citizens have had to face in this fraught time — the coronavirus and all the hardship that entails — the rumbling and lightning flashes and the ominous dark sky did not seem to faze voters in the least.
Clutching her round “I Voted” sticker as she left the Calvary Bible Church in Doney Park, Elizabeth Caspian hunched her shoulders against the wind and bowed her head to duck the scattered showers. She said she was smiling broadly underneath her blue, puppy dog designed face mask.
No way, she said, would she miss casting her ballot in-person on Election Day, even with the more convenient drop-off boxes and mail-in options utilized by more than 58% of Coconino County voters.
“I believe that my forefathers fought in wars, died on battlefields in the cold and the rain and the snow, and today is the day for me to inconvenience myself — and it’s raining, too,” she said, standing in the church parking lot. “I think that voting is just such an important thing. There’s blood shed for this, and the right to have this country. I just like to inconvenience myself and stand in the rain and cold, whatever comes, and to honor my forefathers.”
Throughout the greater Flagstaff area, voting at precincts was steady, if not brisk. Because of the unprecedented numbers of early votes cast, there were few instances of long lines and only scattered reports of minor glitches at polling sites.
Early birds flocked to the Flagstaff Mall, one of three county vote centers available regardless of place of residence, forming a small line as the polls opened at 6 a.m. But by 9 a.m., there was no waiting entering the polls, which were marked with tape to ensure 6-foot space between people required to wear masks in the building.
Later in the morning at the Northern Arizona University Walkup Skydome, another vote center, there was more of a bustle of activity. A small line formed as people, mostly NAU students, waited to cast their ballots. The real action at the Skydome, though, came on the cusp of the 75-foot barrier that kept those doing late campaigning from getting too close to polls.
There, LD6 candidate Art Babbott, waving his candidate fliers, greeted every single voter on their way to the Skydome.
“I’m making the rounds and doing the last-minute push to help provide some competition to an electoral system that does not reward competition,” said Babbott, in full campaign mode. “They had a really good long line here in the morning, and it’s been steady.”
His humorous pitch to one young woman, who didn’t bother to remove her ear buds: “This is the first time there’s another option in the house other than a dysfunctional D (Democrat) or dysfunctional R (Republican). Now, you have a choice of a dysfunctional I — Independent.”
The atmosphere was festive in the Skydome parking lot. There were no “election watchers,” as some had feared elsewhere in the country, and not even a hint of voter intimidation. Rather, people pleaded their cases with respect and joviality.
John Lloyd, father in-law of Flagstaff mayoral candidate Paul Deasy, came dressed as something of a rogue cowboy, a get-up he formerly sported for his role as a bank robber on the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams. He donned a black vest, black hat, black bandana-style mask, black boots and trousers — and see-through latex gloves. He handed out mini-bottles of hand sanitizer to voters, who seemed both amused and bemused by the gesture. An anti-Proposition 207 (the recreational marijuana initiative) worker bearing a sign saying that “marijuana killed my soul” stood close by, simply nodding at passing students.
A table set up near the ramp down to the Skydome was staffed by volunteers from the nonpartisan group Election Protection Arizona, luring voters with bags of Cheez-Its. By late morning, things had settled down, but early in the morning, worker Debbie Bachtell said a computer glitch affected the ballots of about 30 voters, who were forced to either return to the polls later in the day or file provisional ballots.
“The computers weren’t syncing at first,” Bachtell said. “That’s a shame that there was about a 20-minute problem. But now, the voters I talked to seem to have no problems.”
But the vast majority of voters at the half-dozen sites the Daily Sun visited reported no issues casting ballots. Several were first-time voters, lured to the actual polls because they preferred it to the impersonal act of mailing in or dropping off a ballot in the weeks before Nov. 3.
Cody Karstadt, 28, wearing a red mask with the slogan “I’m Voting for Trump,” arrived at 9 a.m. sharp at the Flagstaff Mall. He said it seemed safer to vote in-person.
“Based on everything that came through the mail, I thought, you know, I’m just going to go in on voting day,” he said. “It wasn’t distrust or anything. It gave me a little more time to research candidates that line up with the (values) I have.”
Likewise, NAU senior Emma Sautter, another first-time participant, decided to vote on Tuesday for the “experience,” the civic ritual. Her friend, Gabriel Traver, also a senior, said he voted two weeks ago via a drop box, since he grew up watching family members vote early.
“I know there’s a pandemic and everything, but I wanted to come,” Sautter said. “It’s enjoyable to see, like, democracy (in action).”
Yet another first-time voter, Bobby Campbell, 27, was in and out of the polling site at the Flagstaff Mall in 10 minutes.
“It was unexpected for it to be this easy,” he said. “I thought I’d be in line for hours. I wanted to do it in person because I’ve never voted before. I’m just happy (the election) is here. I’m tired of all these weird text messages I get and all these hateful ads. The ads are so ridiculous; I don’t care who you vote for. It’s really evil and bad.”
But for Caspian, the enthusiastic voter at Calvary Bible Church, this act of citizenship is to be relished. She said she hopes the divisiveness among the populace will dissipate after the election and lead to a civic reconciliation.
“I’m independent,” she said. “I go with what I believe is best for the country. I’m truly grateful that we have a two-party system because I’d never want the country to lean in one direction. I like it going back and forth. When you go back and forth, you stay in the middle, right? A little back and forth keeps us in the center, and that’s where we all need to be.”
