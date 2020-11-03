At Flagstaff polling sites, a steady drizzle of in-person voting

So of course, this being 2020, it had to rain on Election Day morning in Flagstaff. But compared to what citizens have had to face in this fraught time — the coronavirus and all the hardship that entails — the rumbling and lightning flashes and the ominous dark sky did not seem to faze voters in the least.

Clutching her round “I Voted” sticker as she left the Calvary Bible Church in Doney Park, Elizabeth Caspian hunched her shoulders against the wind and bowed her head to duck the scattered showers. She said she was smiling broadly underneath her blue, puppy dog designed face mask.

No way, she said, would she miss casting her ballot in-person on Election Day, even with the more convenient drop-off boxes and mail-in options utilized by more than 58% of Coconino County voters.

“I believe that my forefathers fought in wars, died on battlefields in the cold and the rain and the snow, and today is the day for me to inconvenience myself — and it’s raining, too,” she said, standing in the church parking lot. “I think that voting is just such an important thing. There’s blood shed for this, and the right to have this country. I just like to inconvenience myself and stand in the rain and cold, whatever comes, and to honor my forefathers.”