At Civano in Flagstaff, a drag show that's anything but a drag

It’s not about the money, though. That’s nice and all, but more important to the performers is the welcoming vibe they get from the crowd, which Pulkkinen says often is more straight than gay. The drag queens say that feel empowered and can be their true selves in a society where they don’t always feel comfortable enough to do so.

Espinosa-DuRose is an example. He grew up in the small town of Dillon, Montana — hence the stage name — and was shunned because of his sexual orientation.

“My family, aside from my mom, was not accepting of me being gay, let alone this,” he said, pointing to his punk-inspired “lipstick lesbian” look he sports on stage. “My dad was like, 'If you have to be gay and swallow that pill, don’t be too gay.' Even just having nails on. That was too far. I moved out the day I turned 18.”

He said friends told him that Flagstaff was gay-friendly, so here Espinosa-DuRose is. Shy by nature, he said, it takes a drag persona to bring out his true personality. In addition to his Pink-like outfit of ripped jeans, fishnet, lace and spiky pink hair, Lee wears two long, dangling earrings with faux-diamonds spelling out “Anxiety.”

But all angst fades once he assumes his persona as Dillon. He often refers to Dillon in the third person, as if he were a close friend.