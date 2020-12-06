Assurance Plumbing and Heating is back at it

Most people won’t be looking back at the year 2020 fondly but that may not be the case for Joe Wilson and his family who, after a five-year hiatus, restarted the business that has now been in their family for three generations.

For the past five years, Joe and his two adult children, Kayla and Chris, have been working for TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair. Joe said that was nearly a dream job but he just couldn’t shake the desire to run a business of his own.

So in April, he and his daughter Kayla organized Assurance Plumbing and Heating under their own parent company called Good Works Services, LLC, so named to always remind them of their community-oriented goals, Wilson said.

Since then, things have only gotten better. Wilson said Assurance Plumbing is already back to the same size the company was before the Great Recession and they have many of the same people back working with them as well.

Likewise, many of the customers they have worked with for years are back, some having never realized they were gone.

“A lot of people who have actually called us up didn’t even realize we were gone, they just hadn't seen us around,” Joe said. “We took this hiatus, and it's like, as soon as we walked back out, it was right back to where we were.”