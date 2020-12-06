Assurance Plumbing and Heating is back at it

Most people won’t be looking back at the year 2020 fondly but that may not be the case for Joe Wilson and his family who, after a five-year hiatus, restarted the business that has now been in their family for three generations.
For the past five years, Joe and his two adult children, Kayla and Chris, have been working for TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair. Joe said that was nearly a dream job but he just couldn’t shake the desire to run a business of his own.
So in April, he and his daughter Kayla organized Assurance Plumbing and Heating under their own parent company called Good Works Services, LLC, so named to always remind them of their community-oriented goals, Wilson said.
Since then, things have only gotten better. Wilson said Assurance Plumbing is already back to the same size the company was before the Great Recession and they have many of the same people back working with them as well.
Likewise, many of the customers they have worked with for years are back, some having never realized they were gone.
“A lot of people who have actually called us up didn’t even realize we were gone, they just hadn't seen us around,” Joe said. “We took this hiatus, and it's like, as soon as we walked back out, it was right back to where we were.”
Simply by the nature of what they do, Joe said they have also been able to weather the pandemic with relative ease compared to other business. They are, by any definition, essential workers.
“Beyond the actual medical staff themselves, you have to have operating plumbing,” he said.
Kayla, who runs the office and oversees their finances, said they're less than a year in and it already feels like the company is one big family. Of course that is literally true in the case of her father and brother Chris, who leads the service department. But she said that is also the case with the rest of the employees at Assurance.
“We're so fortunate here, all of our work family is just an extended family. And we talk so much about building this place out and putting a pool table in the shop and a barbecue grill outside because we enjoy hanging out with each other,” Kayla said.
Plumbing, it seems, runs in their family and it is something all three of them have come to, even if some might have hoped to avoid it at first.
Kayla and Chris represent the third generation of Wilsons who have operated Assurance Plumbing in Flagstaff, and perhaps even the fifth or sixth generation of Wilsons working in plumbing, Joe said.
His uncle moved to Flagstaff in 1979 to start a plumbing company, followed shortly after by Joe's father Bob Wilson. Soon, he too had his own plumbing company, although more focused on new construction rather than repair and maintenance.
And although it is impossible to know, one day they may give way to yet another generation of Wilson plumbers. Kayla gave birth to her son Oliver just this fall and Chris’s son Kamdon helped “Grandpa Joe” with his first mainline just last month.
“[Kamdon] hung out with us on Monday and of course he played in the snow more than he worked but it's pretty fun,” Joe said.
It’s somewhat ironic as Joe said when he was young, hearing his father and uncle talk about the job, he wanted nothing to do with plumbing.
“As a kid, I was adamant that I really never ever wanted to be a plumber and I used to hear my dad talk about how his dad and uncles were plumbers,” he said.
Chris said he had been working as a guide fisherman at Lees Ferry but after two years, he found that plumbing had a certain allure.
For his part, Chris said he wouldn’t mind if his son joined the family business when he was older as well.
“I think he'll probably grow up hating it,” Chris said. “For me personally, I would really like it if he was really good at it for his own sake. And then he can decide whatever he wants to do, but it's just a good skill to have the rest of your life.”
