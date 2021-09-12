Assistance League celebrates 40 years of Flagstaff service

The Assistance League of Flagstaff is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization providing 10 philantrhopic programs that have served Flagstaff's needy for 40 years.

One program is Operation School Bell, where children are referred by schools. An average of 1,400 children receive new clothing, shoes books and hygiene kits each year. The other programs answer various community needs. Funds are provided through sales of donations at the Cedar Closet Thrift Shop, with all revenue returned to the community.

To commemorate the 40 years of service, members are planning a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cedar Closet Thrift Shop at 2919 N. West St. The community is invited to enjoy festivities, treats, hear Mayor Deasy, see philanthropic displays and meet members. Shoppers have a chance to win prizes.

