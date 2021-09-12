 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assistance League celebrates 40 years of Flagstaff service
0 comments

Assistance League celebrates 40 years of Flagstaff service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Operation School Bell.jpeg

Members of the Assistance League of Flagstaff sort donations as part of Operation School Bell, the nonprofit's program to provide clothes for local schoolchildren, in this 2020 file photo.

 Courtesy

The Assistance League of Flagstaff is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization providing 10 philantrhopic programs that have served Flagstaff's needy for 40 years.

One program is Operation School Bell, where children are referred by schools. An average of 1,400 children receive new clothing, shoes books and hygiene kits each year. The other programs answer various community needs. Funds are provided through sales of donations at the Cedar Closet Thrift Shop, with all revenue returned to the community.

To commemorate the 40 years of service, members are planning a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cedar Closet Thrift Shop at 2919 N. West St. The community is invited to enjoy festivities, treats, hear Mayor Deasy, see philanthropic displays and meet members. Shoppers have a chance to win prizes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)