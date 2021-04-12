Ask the Vet: Yes, newcomers: We do have ticks in northern Arizona

Q: I just moved to Arizona from the east coast, where there are ticks everywhere. How much are ticks a problem in Northern Arizona?

A: In comparison to the east coast, some would say we do not have a tick problem; however, we do, in fact, have ticks, and they can cause significant disease in our pets.

Ticks are very hardy and can be found in many different environments. They live on the wildlife, so anytime you are venturing into areas where there is wildlife, you could potentially be exposed to ticks.

A dog can often have a tick without your knowledge as ticks are masters of hiding in the fur. In most cases, your dog will be unaffected by the tick bite, and no one will be the wiser. However, in some cases, the tick can transmit a tick-borne illness such as Ehrlichia or Lyme's disease.

As with humans, these diseases can cause significant illness and lead to much more catastrophic medical issues such as autoimmune diseases. Most of the time, the tick has fallen off before the condition shows up, so pinpointing the illness's direct cause can be challenging at times.