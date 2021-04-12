Ask the Vet: Yes, newcomers: We do have ticks in northern Arizona

Q: I just moved to Arizona from the east coast, where there are ticks everywhere. How much are ticks a problem in Northern Arizona?
A: In comparison to the east coast, some would say we do not have a tick problem; however, we do, in fact, have ticks, and they can cause significant disease in our pets.
Ticks are very hardy and can be found in many different environments. They live on the wildlife, so anytime you are venturing into areas where there is wildlife, you could potentially be exposed to ticks.
A dog can often have a tick without your knowledge as ticks are masters of hiding in the fur. In most cases, your dog will be unaffected by the tick bite, and no one will be the wiser. However, in some cases, the tick can transmit a tick-borne illness such as Ehrlichia or Lyme's disease.
As with humans, these diseases can cause significant illness and lead to much more catastrophic medical issues such as autoimmune diseases. Most of the time, the tick has fallen off before the condition shows up, so pinpointing the illness's direct cause can be challenging at times.
The good news is that most tick-borne diseases respond to an antibiotic called Doxycycline, and the treatment usually takes a month. If there are no secondary medical issues from the tick disease, then your pet will not suffer any long-lasting issues. However, if the disease leads to an autoimmune disease, then your pet could be extremely sick for an exceptionally long time.
My recommendation is to have your pet on tick preventative year-round to help prevent the transmission of tick diseases.
Q: I am concerned about rattlesnakes when I am walking my dog. Should I get him vaccinated with the rattlesnake vaccine?
A: Arizona has 17 of the 30 known rattlesnake species, with the Western Diamondback being the most common.
Rattlesnakes become active in the spring when the weather starts to warm up, and go back into hibernation in the fall when the temperatures start to drop. Typically, when the snakes start to come out of hibernation in the spring, they are the most venomous. Young rattlesnakes can be quite unpredictable and can be the most venomous since they have not learned to control their venom.
There are two different types of rattlesnake strikes, dry and venomous. If a rattlesnake is startled and strikes, they might not have time to bring venom up into their fangs. Although this bite is painful, it usually does not cause any long-term trauma.
A full venomous bite from a rattlesnake can cause significant swelling, pain, tissue trauma and, in rare cases, can even lead to death. Your dog could potentially be at risk whenever you walk him in areas where there could be rattlesnakes. Although it is something to be aware of, it is not something that should stop you from enjoying the outdoors.
Most snakes would like to avoid contact with a dog and will only strike when confronted. However, if your dog is bitten, it is essential to have a veterinarian assess the bite as soon as possible. Typically, dry bites will be sore but will not be overly painful to the pet.
Venomous bites will start to swell significantly and cause severe pain within hours of the bite. Treatment for a venomous bite includes hospitalization, intravenous fluid therapy, antivenin, antibiotics, and pain medications. Dogs that suffer significant envenomation can sometimes spend days in the hospital recovering.
The rattlesnake vaccine has been shown to slow the onset and the severity of clinical signs from a venomous bite; however, it does not eliminate the need for medical care. If your pet is vaccinated and gets bitten, it still will need immediate veterinary care.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com